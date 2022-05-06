Elevated Seltzer: new taproom opens in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — A family-owned business from Colorado is tapping into the Valley with a hard-seltzer taproom! That’s right, Elevated Seltzer just opened and is ready serve-up new drinks and meals near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road.

“It’s a taproom, but it does have a restaurant,” said Warren Wood, Founder & CMO of Elevated Seltzer, in an interview with ABC15. “The restaurant is a big part of it, we have an executive chef, Luis Gomez… he really took his history of everywhere he’s lived, everywhere he’s been and he put it in this menu where we have food from all across the word. He’s got dishes that feature [even] Brazilian cuisine.”

THE SELTZERS

According to Wood, all the seltzers at Elevated Seltzer are gluten free, 100% natural, GMO free, contain zero sugars and zero carbs.

Elevated Seltzer |Warren Wood

“We have truly made something unique…every one of our cocktails that we have, uses one of our hard seltzers,” said Warren Wood. “You can still get a Jack & Coke — if you want, we’re not going to detour you from that — but we have about 15 different signature cocktails that each one uses hard seltzer.”

FAMILY BUSINESS WITH A DIFFERENT ALCOHOL

Safe to say that the craft-beer business runs in the Wood family. According to Warren, his parents embarked into this industry with a brewery in Colorado back in 2002.

“We’ve been doing this stuff since we were kids. When I was 12 and he was 7 [years-old], that was our first exposure to the industry — we didn’t drink of course — but from doing everything with our parents that’s where we go all of our experience from,” said Warren Wood.

As the brothers got older, they both realized that the craft-beer market in Colorado “was very saturated”, so they decided to go into a different route — the Seltzer concept.

“By switching to hard seltzer, we can have a lot of fun with the brand, we can have a lot of fun making this stuff… we can really bring a craft aspect into the hard-seltzer market”, said Wood. “'We were like hey, this is our time to really make an impact on something and have a lot of fun while doing it,'” he added.

The Woods opened their first Elevated Seltzer in Colorado and their second location just opened in Arizona.

IF YOU GO

