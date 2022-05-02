Colados Coffee & Crepes announces grand opening date for Phoenix location

PHOENIX, AZ — Colados Coffee & Crepes announced the grand opening for its third Valley location!

The date to save is May 11 at 6 p.m.

The 7th Street and Oak location has been in the works for the Reina family for four years and now it’ll finally open!

The family-owned business is hiring for this location, click here if you’re interested in applying.

SIGNATURE MENU ITEMS

The coffee: Berni and Yesica Reina are from Sonora, Mexico and, according to their son Aaron, people from that region make their coffee with a cloth filter and that process is called Colado.

This method of coffee making has been deep-rooted in the family and is now a staple of their business.

Colados Coffee & Crepes| Aaron Reina The Reina family and their business, Colados Coffee & Crepes.

The crepes: Inspired by a family trip in 2013, their love for crepes fueled the Reina family to share the French dish with others in the Valley. Their dishes were a hit and led them to open their first location in 2014.

WHERE TO GO

Colados now has three locations. Here’s where to go:

