Colados Coffee & Crepes announces grand opening date for Phoenix location

Colados Coffee & Crepes| Family and menu items
Colados Coffee & Crepes| Aaron Reina
Colados Coffee & Crepes| Family and menu items
Colados Coffee & Crepes|Menu items
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02

PHOENIX, AZ — Colados Coffee & Crepes announced the grand opening for its third Valley location!

The date to save is May 11 at 6 p.m.

The 7th Street and Oak location has been in the works for the Reina family for four years and now it’ll finally open!

The family-owned business is hiring for this location, click here if you’re interested in applying.

SIGNATURE MENU ITEMS

The coffee: Berni and Yesica Reina are from Sonora, Mexico and, according to their son Aaron, people from that region make their coffee with a cloth filter and that process is called Colado.

This method of coffee making has been deep-rooted in the family and is now a staple of their business.

Colados Coffee & Crepes
The Reina family and their business, Colados Coffee & Crepes.

The crepes: Inspired by a family trip in 2013, their love for crepes fueled the Reina family to share the French dish with others in the Valley. Their dishes were a hit and led them to open their first location in 2014.

WHERE TO GO

Colados now has three locations. Here’s where to go:

  • Avondale location: 10685 W Indian School Rd Suite G
  • Goodyear location: 15479 W McDowell Rd #109
  • Phoenix [their newest] location: 2315 N 7th Street
