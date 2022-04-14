Colados Coffee & Crepes is opening a new location in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — The locally family-owned business Colados Coffee & Crepes is expanding to downtown Phoenix!

The 7th and Oak streets location has been in the works for the Reina family for many years and it’ll soon be a reality for all coffee & crepe lovers in the Valley.

THEIR STORY

Jocelyn, the middle child, wanted a family trip to Paris instead of having a quinceañera. During their trip, the Reinas fell in love with crepes.

Two weeks after their trip to France, Berni and Yessica, the parents, got laid off from their job in 2013. Inspired from their recent family trip, their love for crepes fueled them to share the French dish with others in the Valley.

Colados Coffee & Crepes| Aaron Reina Reina Family

The Reina family started making crepes in their garage and began with three crepe recipes. Their dishes were a hit and led them to open their first location in 2014. Fast forward to today, Colados now has two locations and is set to open their third very soon.

“Now we have 10 [crepes] in the menu, we have some other ones that we do seasonally throughout [the year]. In the Fall, we have a pumpkin one and right now we’re about to do a mango one in the summer,” said son Aaron Reina.

WHERE DOES THE NAME COLADOS COME FROM?

Berni and Yesica are from Sonora, Mexico and, according to their son Aaron, people from that region make their coffee with a cloth filter and that process is called Colado. This method of making coffee this way has been deep rooted in the family and is now a staple of their business.

WHERE TO GO



Avondale location: 10685 W Indian School Rd Suite G

Goodyear location: 15479 W McDowell Rd #109

The new location will open on 7 Street and Oak. According to Aaron, the opening date could be very soon, and they could possibly have a “soft launch” prior to the grand opening.

The family-owned business is hiring for this location, click here if you’re interested in applying.