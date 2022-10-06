Things to do in the Valley: Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Phoenix Greek Festival & more

PHOENIX — October is in full swing! From fall festivals to new family-friendly exhibits, here’s a lineup of events you want to miss out on this weekend in the Valley!
61ST ANNUAL PHOENIX GREEK FESTIVAL
- Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center [1973 E. Maryland Ave.]
- When: Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], and Sunday [11 a.m. – 6 p.m.]
COST
- Admission for adults is $5
- Children under 12 get in for free
- Seniors 60+ enter for free on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
FOUR PEAKS OKTOBERFEST
The three-day festival kicks off on October 7 and will include a concert, carnival rides, Weiner dog fashion show, and, of course, food.
- Dates: Friday from 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 12 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Location: Tempe Town Lake
Beers, Brats, and Weiner Dog Races! Oktoberfest starts tomorrow, Oct. 7th, at 5pm. We'll kick off the weekend's festivities at the 8th Street pub at 6pm with a parade led by Shire draft horses hauling our celebratory Firkin. pic.twitter.com/pHSrBeckLB— Four Peaks Brewing Co. (@fourpeaksbrew) October 6, 2022
FREE CONCERTS IN GLENDALE
LiVE! @ Murphy Park concert series is a “month-long celebration of music and entertainment.”
- When: Every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in October.
- Location: Murphy Park in downtown Glendale at 58th and Glendale Avenues.
FAMILY FUN DAY AT AIRBASE ARIZONA FLYING MUSEUM
Activities include: Kids Adventure Hunt, Aviation Technology Challenge, and see several aircraft on display!
- When: October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four “with access to all ground exhibits and activities.”
- Location: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum [2017 N. Greenfield Rd.] in Mesa.
DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS INTO THE MAGIC
- When: October 6-9, times vary.
- Cost: Prices vary, there are some tickets as low as $20.
- Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix
OTSUKIMI 2022 MOON VIEWING EXHIBIT
- When: October 8 & 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. [members have early access, 4 - 5 p.m.].
- Cost of general admission: adult $30, youth $20, and $25 for members.
- Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N. 3rd Avenue]
AZ MARGARITA, MOJITO, CRAFT BEER, AND FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
- When: Saturday, October 8, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets range from $15- $55.
- Location: Riverview Park [2100 West Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa
HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA
Paradise & Pacific Railroad has been turned into a haunted park and there’s a spooky train ride!
- When: Now until October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets are $15 per person. “$10 tickets are available for select weeknights during the 8 p.m. time slot,” reads a statement by event officials. Tickets must be purchased online.
- Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale
RELATED: Fall 2022 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley
'DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT'
This exhibit has new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more. According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.
- The exhibit is available until April 30, 2023.
- Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.
- Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].
- This is a fundraiser event benefiting the International Myeloma Foundation.
- When: October 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Location: Brightside Studios [839 East Camelback Road] in Phoenix
MUSICAL: “BANDSTAND”
What it's about: According to a press release sent to ABC15, it’s a jazzy musical “about America’s World War II heroes who come home changed but find purpose and belonging within the rhythmic beats of swing, bebop and jitterbug.”
- When: now till October 23, 2022.
- Location: The Phoenix Theatre Company [1825 N Central Ave]
CONCERT: “LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE”
- When: Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets start at $44
- Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix