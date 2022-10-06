Things to do in the Valley: Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Phoenix Greek Festival & more

PHOENIX — October is in full swing! From fall festivals to new family-friendly exhibits, here’s a lineup of events you want to miss out on this weekend in the Valley!

61ST ANNUAL PHOENIX GREEK FESTIVAL



Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center [1973 E. Maryland Ave.]

When: Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], and Sunday [11 a.m. – 6 p.m.]

COST



Admission for adults is $5

Children under 12 get in for free

Seniors 60+ enter for free on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FOUR PEAKS OKTOBERFEST

The three-day festival kicks off on October 7 and will include a concert, carnival rides, Weiner dog fashion show, and, of course, food.

Dates: Friday from 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 12 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Tempe Town Lake

Beers, Brats, and Weiner Dog Races! Oktoberfest starts tomorrow, Oct. 7th, at 5pm. We'll kick off the weekend's festivities at the 8th Street pub at 6pm with a parade led by Shire draft horses hauling our celebratory Firkin. pic.twitter.com/pHSrBeckLB — Four Peaks Brewing Co. (@fourpeaksbrew) October 6, 2022

FREE CONCERTS IN GLENDALE

LiVE! @ Murphy Park concert series is a “month-long celebration of music and entertainment.”

When: Every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in October.

Location: Murphy Park in downtown Glendale at 58th and Glendale Avenues.

FAMILY FUN DAY AT AIRBASE ARIZONA FLYING MUSEUM

Activities include: Kids Adventure Hunt, Aviation Technology Challenge, and see several aircraft on display!

When: October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four “with access to all ground exhibits and activities.”

Location: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum [2017 N. Greenfield Rd.] in Mesa.

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS INTO THE MAGIC

When: October 6-9, times vary.

Cost: Prices vary, there are some tickets as low as $20.

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

OTSUKIMI 2022 MOON VIEWING EXHIBIT



When: October 8 & 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. [members have early access, 4 - 5 p.m.].

Cost of general admission: adult $30, youth $20, and $25 for members.

Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N. 3rd Avenue]

AZ MARGARITA, MOJITO, CRAFT BEER, AND FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL



When: Saturday, October 8, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $15- $55.

Location: Riverview Park [2100 West Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA

Paradise & Pacific Railroad has been turned into a haunted park and there’s a spooky train ride!

When: Now until October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 per person. “$10 tickets are available for select weeknights during the 8 p.m. time slot,” reads a statement by event officials. Tickets must be purchased online.

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

'DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT'

This exhibit has new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more. According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.

The exhibit is available until April 30, 2023.

Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].

CREATIVES AGAINST CANCER

This is a fundraiser event benefiting the International Myeloma Foundation.

When: October 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Brightside Studios [839 East Camelback Road] in Phoenix

MUSICAL: “BANDSTAND”

What it's about: According to a press release sent to ABC15, it’s a jazzy musical “about America’s World War II heroes who come home changed but find purpose and belonging within the rhythmic beats of swing, bebop and jitterbug.”

When: now till October 23, 2022.

Location: The Phoenix Theatre Company [1825 N Central Ave]

CONCERT: “LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE”