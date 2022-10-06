Watch Now
Things to do in the Valley: Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Phoenix Greek Festival & more

Fall into October with these fun events
The popular prehistoric Phoenix Zoo exhibit that debuted back in 2017 is back! That’s right — Dinosaurs in the Desert will open this October 2022! This year’s experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more.
October 7-9, 2022: Four Peaks Oktoberfest, Phoenix Greek Festival and more things to do this weekend.
PHOENIX — October is in full swing! From fall festivals to new family-friendly exhibits, here’s a lineup of events you want to miss out on this weekend in the Valley!

61ST ANNUAL PHOENIX GREEK FESTIVAL

  • Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center [1973 E. Maryland Ave.]
  • When: Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], and Sunday [11 a.m. – 6 p.m.]

COST

  • Admission for adults is $5
  • Children under 12 get in for free
  • Seniors 60+ enter for free on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

FOUR PEAKS OKTOBERFEST
The three-day festival kicks off on October 7 and will include a concert, carnival rides, Weiner dog fashion show, and, of course, food.

  • Dates: Friday from 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m.- 12 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Location: Tempe Town Lake

FREE CONCERTS IN GLENDALE
LiVE! @ Murphy Park concert series is a “month-long celebration of music and entertainment.”

  • When: Every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in October.
  • Location: Murphy Park in downtown Glendale at 58th and Glendale Avenues.

FAMILY FUN DAY AT AIRBASE ARIZONA FLYING MUSEUM
Activities include: Kids Adventure Hunt, Aviation Technology Challenge, and see several aircraft on display!

  • When: October 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: $5 per person or $10 for a family of four “with access to all ground exhibits and activities.”
  • Location: Airbase Arizona Flying Museum [2017 N. Greenfield Rd.] in Mesa.

DISNEY ON ICE PRESENTS INTO THE MAGIC

  • When: October 6-9, times vary.
  • Cost: Prices vary, there are some tickets as low as $20.
  • Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

OTSUKIMI 2022 MOON VIEWING EXHIBIT

  • When: October 8 & 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. [members have early access, 4 - 5 p.m.].
  • Cost of general admission: adult $30, youth $20, and $25 for members.
  • Location: Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix [1125 N. 3rd Avenue]

AZ MARGARITA, MOJITO, CRAFT BEER, AND FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

  • When: Saturday, October 8, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets range from $15- $55.
  • Location: Riverview Park [2100 West Rio Salado Parkway] in Mesa

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA
Paradise & Pacific Railroad has been turned into a haunted park and there’s a spooky train ride!

  • When: Now until October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets are $15 per person. “$10 tickets are available for select weeknights during the 8 p.m. time slot,” reads a statement by event officials. Tickets must be purchased online.
  • Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

'DINOSAURS IN THE DESERT'
This exhibit has new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more. According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.

  • The exhibit is available until April 30, 2023.
  • Cost: The exhibit is included with the general Zoo admission and it’s free for Zoo Members.
  • Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway].

CREATIVES AGAINST CANCER

  • This is a fundraiser event benefiting the International Myeloma Foundation.
  • When: October 8 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Location: Brightside Studios [839 East Camelback Road] in Phoenix

MUSICAL: “BANDSTAND”
What it's about: According to a press release sent to ABC15, it’s a jazzy musical “about America’s World War II heroes who come home changed but find purpose and belonging within the rhythmic beats of swing, bebop and jitterbug.”

  • When: now till October 23, 2022.
  • Location: The Phoenix Theatre Company [1825 N Central Ave]

CONCERT: “LOS HURACANES DEL NORTE”

  • When: Saturday, October 8 at 8 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $44
  • Location: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix
