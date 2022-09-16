Watch Now
Four Peaks Oktoberfest coming to Tempe Beach Park Oct. 7-9

Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 16, 2022
TEMPE, AZ — Beers and bräts! The Four Peaks Oktoberfest is returning to Tempe Town Lake.

The three-day festival kicks off on October 7 and will include a concert, carnival rides, Weiner dog fashion show, and of course food.

In addition to all the bräts you can eat, other mouth-watering options include Denmark Foods Empanadas with vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. Also, there will be a celebrity brät eating contest.

New this year are two new carnival rides from Brown's Amusements: The Orbiter and The Music Express which takes you backward.

The cost is $20 for General Admission on Friday and Saturday. The event is free on Sunday. Anyone 20 years old or younger is free all weekend.

Presale tickets are available for a discount.

Weekend schedule:

  • Friday, Oct. 7
  • Happy Hour, 5 PM – 7 PM - $1 off all beers, wine, and cocktails
  • Opening Ceremonies - Horse-drawn carriage & classic VW parade
  • Music Headliners – Authority Zero & Wyves
  • Saturday, Oct. 8
  • AZTV7 Das 29th Oktoberfest Runnin’ for the Bräts
  • Celebrity Brat Eating Contest
  • Tailgate and ASU Watch Party - Washington @ Sun Devil Stadium
  • Four Peaks Party Lounge
  • Weiner Dog Fashion Show / Races
  • Music Headliners – The Black Moods & 2 Tone Lizard Kings
  • Sunday, Oct. 9 (Free Admission)
  • Arizona Lucky Dog Invitational
  • USSHA Sanctioned Stein Holding Contest
  • NFL Football screening – Eagles @ Big Red
  • Weiner Dog Races
  • Reverse Happy Hour, 6 PM – 8 PM - $1 off draft beer (while supplies last)
  • Music Headliners – Voyager & SuperHero
