Four Peaks Oktoberfest coming to Tempe Beach Park Oct. 7-9

TEMPE, AZ — Beers and bräts! The Four Peaks Oktoberfest is returning to Tempe Town Lake.

The three-day festival kicks off on October 7 and will include a concert, carnival rides, Weiner dog fashion show, and of course food.

In addition to all the bräts you can eat, other mouth-watering options include Denmark Foods Empanadas with vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. Also, there will be a celebrity brät eating contest.

New this year are two new carnival rides from Brown's Amusements: The Orbiter and The Music Express which takes you backward.

The cost is $20 for General Admission on Friday and Saturday. The event is free on Sunday. Anyone 20 years old or younger is free all weekend.

Presale tickets are available for a discount.

Weekend schedule:

Friday, Oct. 7

Happy Hour, 5 PM – 7 PM - $1 off all beers, wine, and cocktails

Opening Ceremonies - Horse-drawn carriage & classic VW parade

Music Headliners – Authority Zero & Wyves

Saturday, Oct. 8

AZTV7 Das 29th Oktoberfest Runnin’ for the Bräts

Celebrity Brat Eating Contest

Tailgate and ASU Watch Party - Washington @ Sun Devil Stadium

Four Peaks Party Lounge

Weiner Dog Fashion Show / Races

Music Headliners – The Black Moods & 2 Tone Lizard Kings