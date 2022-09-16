Four Peaks Oktoberfest coming to Tempe Beach Park Oct. 7-9

TEMPE, AZ — Beers and bräts! The Four Peaks Oktoberfest is returning to Tempe Town Lake.
The three-day festival kicks off on October 7 and will include a concert, carnival rides, Weiner dog fashion show, and of course food.
In addition to all the bräts you can eat, other mouth-watering options include Denmark Foods Empanadas with vegetarian and poblano chicken empanadas. Also, there will be a celebrity brät eating contest.
New this year are two new carnival rides from Brown's Amusements: The Orbiter and The Music Express which takes you backward.
The cost is $20 for General Admission on Friday and Saturday. The event is free on Sunday. Anyone 20 years old or younger is free all weekend.
Presale tickets are available for a discount.
Weekend schedule:
- Friday, Oct. 7
- Happy Hour, 5 PM – 7 PM - $1 off all beers, wine, and cocktails
- Opening Ceremonies - Horse-drawn carriage & classic VW parade
- Music Headliners – Authority Zero & Wyves
- Saturday, Oct. 8
- AZTV7 Das 29th Oktoberfest Runnin’ for the Bräts
- Celebrity Brat Eating Contest
- Tailgate and ASU Watch Party - Washington @ Sun Devil Stadium
- Four Peaks Party Lounge
- Weiner Dog Fashion Show / Races
- Music Headliners – The Black Moods & 2 Tone Lizard Kings
- Sunday, Oct. 9 (Free Admission)
- Arizona Lucky Dog Invitational
- USSHA Sanctioned Stein Holding Contest
- NFL Football screening – Eagles @ Big Red
- Weiner Dog Races
- Reverse Happy Hour, 6 PM – 8 PM - $1 off draft beer (while supplies last)
- Music Headliners – Voyager & SuperHero