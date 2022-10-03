61st Annual Phoenix Greek Festival: Tickets, what you need to know

PHOENIX — OPA! The Phoenix Greek Festival is back; Here’s your chance to try authentic Greek foods like calamari, pastitsio, spanakopita and more!

The 61st Annual Phoenix Greek Festival takes place from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9.

Event attendees can shop from international vendors that’ll “showcase jewelry, artwork, pottery, clothing accessories, gift items and more," according to a press release.

Other activities at the festival include Cathedral tours and Greek dance performances, with dance lessons being offered too!

The post below showcases some of last year's highlights!

IF YOU GO

Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Community Center [1973 E. Maryland Ave.] in Phoenix

When: Friday [5 p.m. – 10 p.m.], Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.], and Sunday [11 a.m. – 6 p.m.]

COST

Admission for adults is $5

Children under 12 get in for free

Seniors 60+ enter for free on only Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

PARKING