PHOENIX — The popular Phoenix Zoo exhibit, Dinosaurs in the Desert, which debuted back in 2017 with 23 prehistoric creatures, is coming back this year!

“We felt it was time to bring back dinosaurs to the desert,” said Bert Castro, President and CEO, in a press release sent to ABC15. “It’s been five years since we’ve hosted this traveling exhibit, and we all know how rough the past few years have been, so we wanted to unveil an attraction that allows guests to experience a bit of adventure, playfulness and reverie.”

This year's experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more.

According to the Phoenix Zoo, educational signage will be found with each dinosaur “highlighting size and interesting facts” about it.

The self-guided tour takes approximately 30 minutes, but goers can take longer if they wish.

