Things to do: Día de los Muertos, Dreamy Draw Music Festival, Tempe Water Lantern Festival

Desert Botanical Garden, AP Images, Tempe Water Lantern Festival, Dreamy Draw Music Festival
PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 1-3.

Friday, November 1

Dreamy Draw Music Festival

When: Friday - Saturday
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center
Cost: GA tickets start at $100

Inspired by the vibrant Southwestern spirit of Arizona, the two-day Dreamy Draw Country Music Festival celebrates the harmonious fusion of country and Americana. Seamlessly blending contemporary country melodies with a nostalgic nod to the past, Dreamy Draw delivers an immersive experience that will resonate with the Valley’s music enthusiasts.

Día de Muertos

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $32.95

Día de Muertos returns to the Garden with a stunning community altar, vibrant procession, food, music and more. Starting Nov. 1, a community altar centered on the legend of the Cempasúchil flower (marigold) and the story of Xóchitl and Huitzilin will be on display in Ottosen Gallery.

Tempe Water Lantern Festival

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Kiwanis Park, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $28.99, Free for kids 8 and under

Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you'll cherish for a lifetime. This is a family friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors, and lots of people that you haven't met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience.

Dave Attell

When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Stand Up Live, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Stand-up comedian Dave Attell is performing all weekend long at Stand Up Live Phoenix.

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Enjoy this free, monthly art walk and street party in downtown Phoenix on Friday night.

Saturday, November 2

Dia De Los Muertos Festival

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Avondale Goodyear Farms Historic Cemetery
Cost: Free Admission

Ballet Folklorico Esperanza and the City of Avondale are excited to announce the 16th Annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival on Saturday November 2nd, 2024. Our one-of-a-kind artistic and cultural event is family-friendly and free to the public. Our festival will include live music, live entertainment, food trucks, arts & crafts vendors, and community ofrenda. If you have loved ones you'd like to honor and remember, bring their picture and place them on the community altar. We look forward to celebrating with you as we remember and honor our deceased loved ones in this spectacular cultural event.

Portland Trailblazers vs. Phoenix Suns: Dia de Los Muertos Night

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $27

The Phoenix Suns will host the Portland Trailblazers at the Footprint Center on Saturday night.

Phoenix Suns's Devin Booker
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Joe Bonamassa

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $70

Edgardo Nunez

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $60

Sunday, November 3

Tempe Town Lake 25th Anniversary

When: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: Tempe Town Lake
Cost: Free admission

Grab your friends and family, and head over to Tempe Beach Park for a FREE community celebration. Enjoy live music, boating opportunities, face painting, a rock climbing wall, mini golf, crafts, games and so much more. The first 500 people will receive a commemorative State Forty Eight T-shirt!

Tempe celebrating 25th anniversary of Tempe Town Lake with free event

Chicago Bears vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $180

Eagles Cardinals Football - Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) runs in a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Chief Keef: A Lil Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $57.50

Chief Keef arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
