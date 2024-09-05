Things to do: Clue The Musical, First Friday, ASU Football, Banda MS, Kidz Bop Live

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley on September 6-8.

Friday, September 6

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.

PhxArt After Hours

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free Admission

PhxArt AfterHours returns, activated by free admission to galleries and exhibition, music, art-making workshops, and specialty food and drink experiences inspired by art and exhibitions at Phoenix Art Museum.

Kidz Bop Live

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Banda MS

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $79

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Banda MS performs "Mejor Me Alejo" at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP))

Billy Currington With Eli Young Band & Marlon Funaki

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $45.50

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP Billy Currington performs during Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

FC Tulsa vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Phoenix Rising are taking on FC Tulsa on Friday night at 8 p.m.

Clue The Musical

When: Now - September 22

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria

Cost: Click here for ticket information

“Who Killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon?” You’re invited to dine and be in the room when ABT brings the world’s best-known suspects to the Mainstage to solve this mystery. Six suspects, six rooms, and six weapons. With the popularity of ABT’s production of Game Show, audiences will again play an active role and help solve the murder with the Detective. With over 200 possible endings, everyone’s a suspect.

Arizona Broadway Theatre

Saturday, September 7

Fry's Free Weekend at Arizona Science Center

When: Saturday and Sunday | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Discover a world of science, history, and imagination with the whole family with free general admission on September 7 and 8. The weekend also marks the closing weekend of OceanXperience—an immersive, one-of-a-kind, adventure-driven traveling exhibition designed to raise awareness for the world’s oceans. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the depths of the ocean before this exhibition sets sail.

Buy Black Marketplace

When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: The Archwood at Eastlake, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Support black-owned businesses this weekend at the Buy Black Marketplace!

Alec Benjamin: 12 Notes Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $28

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Alec Benjamin performs on day two of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Avatar, The Last Airbender in Concert

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $70

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert presents an live orchestral rendition of the series’ iconic soundtrack, paired with a nearly two-hour special recap of the animated series' three seasons displayed on a full-size cinema screen. The projection will feature the original dialogue and sound effects without any pre-recorded music, allowing the live orchestra to perform the legendary score live and in perfect sync with the show scenes. The result? A truly immersive and grandiose concert experience that breathes new life into Avatar: The Last Airbender.

College Football: Mississippi State vs. ASU

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Rick Scuteri/AP Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Ana Bárbara: La Reina Grupera Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start around $56

Sunday, September 8

$uicideboy$

When: Saturday and Sunday | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100