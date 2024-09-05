Things to do: Clue The Musical, First Friday, ASU Football, Banda MS, Kidz Bop Live

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all of these events happening around the Valley on September 6-8.
Friday, September 6
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
First Friday is one of the nation's largest, self-guided art walks on the first Friday of every month from 6 to 10 p.m. Tour more than 70 galleries, venues and art-related spaces throughout the Roosevelt Row and Grand Avenue arts districts.
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
PhxArt AfterHours returns, activated by free admission to galleries and exhibition, music, art-making workshops, and specialty food and drink experiences inspired by art and exhibitions at Phoenix Art Museum.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $40
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $79
Billy Currington With Eli Young Band & Marlon Funaki
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $45.50
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start at $15
The Phoenix Rising are taking on FC Tulsa on Friday night at 8 p.m.
When: Now - September 22
Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre, Peoria
Cost: Click here for ticket information
“Who Killed Mr. Boddy, in what room, and with what weapon?” You’re invited to dine and be in the room when ABT brings the world’s best-known suspects to the Mainstage to solve this mystery. Six suspects, six rooms, and six weapons. With the popularity of ABT’s production of Game Show, audiences will again play an active role and help solve the murder with the Detective. With over 200 possible endings, everyone’s a suspect.
Saturday, September 7
Fry's Free Weekend at Arizona Science Center
When: Saturday and Sunday | 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: Arizona Science Center, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Discover a world of science, history, and imagination with the whole family with free general admission on September 7 and 8. The weekend also marks the closing weekend of OceanXperience—an immersive, one-of-a-kind, adventure-driven traveling exhibition designed to raise awareness for the world’s oceans. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore the depths of the ocean before this exhibition sets sail.
When: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: The Archwood at Eastlake, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Support black-owned businesses this weekend at the Buy Black Marketplace!
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $28
Avatar, The Last Airbender in Concert
When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Sunday at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $70
Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert presents an live orchestral rendition of the series’ iconic soundtrack, paired with a nearly two-hour special recap of the animated series' three seasons displayed on a full-size cinema screen. The projection will feature the original dialogue and sound effects without any pre-recorded music, allowing the live orchestra to perform the legendary score live and in perfect sync with the show scenes. The result? A truly immersive and grandiose concert experience that breathes new life into Avatar: The Last Airbender.
College Football: Mississippi State vs. ASU
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $25
Ana Bárbara: La Reina Grupera Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Tickets start around $56
Sunday, September 8
When: Saturday and Sunday | 6:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100