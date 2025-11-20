Things to do: Chase Field Batting Practice, Snowbowl open, Panda Fest, Gilbert Days, Cards, Suns, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 21-23.
Friday, November 21
When: Friday & Saturday
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: $200 admission
Baseball fans can live out their big-league dreams at Chase Field this weekend! The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their first-ever Chase Field Batting Practice Experience, happening Friday and Saturday. The two-hour event lets fans take swings at home plate, shag fly balls, and play catch in the outfield. Participants will also get exclusive clubhouse access, a behind-the-scenes tour, and photo ops with Baxter the Bobcat.
Opening Weekend at Arizona Snowbowl
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Arizona Snowbowl, Flagstaff
Cost: Lift tickets start around $50
It’s opening weekend for the snowy slopes at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff!
Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: $31 on Friday & Saturday | $24 on Sunday
America’s Favorite Car Show rolls into Scottsdale as the Goodguys 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals wrap up their 42nd anniversary season. More than 3,000 of the nation’s best pre-1999 hot rods, trucks, customs, muscle cars, and classics will take over WestWorld of Scottsdale November 21–23.
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start around $20
PANDA FEST is one of the biggest outdoor Asian food festivals in the US with experiential activities, tastings, and market fairs that showcase the vibrant food, art, and cultural traditions from Asia.
Gilbert Days Music Festival and Parade
When: Festival on Friday & Saturday at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Parade is Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Where: Gilbert Regional Park
Cost: $10 at the gate | Free parade
Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for live music, food and drinks, local shopping, and family fun this fall! This two-day Gilbert Days Festival is a celebration of our community. Enjoy the family fun area, featuring 10+ inflatables and backyard games at no additional charge. All activities inside the event are FREE! Don't forget about the annual Gilbert Days Parade, which will feature more than 80 amazing floats and parade entries on Saturday morning.
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria
Cost: Free event
The Peoria Asian Night Market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this small Asian food festival. We will be highlighting the diversity of Asian food and providing an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their cuisine.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $35
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
Matt Fraser: America’s Top Psychic Medium
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Ever wished you could peek beyond the veil and hear what the universe has to say? Well, grab your friends because Matt Fraser – America’s Top Psychic Medium – is bringing his jaw-dropping, heartwarming, and often hilariously candid live event to The Showroom!
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Saturday, November 22
When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
Free and open to the public, Portal Fest includes Museum entry, access to the main gallery, and access to two new traveling exhibits. Enjoy incredible cultural performances and demonstrations by local musicians, dancers, and artisans, including engaging family art activities led by museum staff.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $14 general admission
When: Saturday - Sunday
Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix
Cost: $150 general admission
Better Together is a high-energy EDM festival in Phoenix’s Steele Indian School Park, featuring ODESZA, Dom Dolla, Anderson .Paak and more!
Wicked Sing Along on The Field
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Free event
Bring your friends, family, neighbors — everyone is invited! Spread out a blanket, sit back on the grass, and enjoy a magical night of movies under the stars. This free community event is open to the general public, so come join us for an unforgettable evening together.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
As one of today's top stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse. Jo Koy uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family, which has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $60
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Click here for ticket information
When: Friday - Sunday
Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $50
Ten-time Grammy Award Winner and 2024 Kennedy Center Honoree Arturo Sandoval performs his very own Trumpet Concerto No. 2, inspired by his Latin Jazz roots and his love of Rachmaninoff. Samuel Barber’s Second Essay for Orchestra rounds out the program.
Sunday, November 23
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals
When: 2:05 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $75
The Arizona Cardinals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $25
The Phoenix Suns will battle the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start around $49
Vegas has its share of legends, but there’s only ONE Mr. Las Vegas. Wayne Newton isn’t just a performer; he’s the heartbeat of The Strip, a showman who’s been dazzling audiences for over six decades with his signature charm, silky vocals, and timeless hits. From the swooning romance of “Danke Schoen” to the foot-tapping energy of “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” Newton’s music is pure Vegas magic.