Things to do: Chase Field Batting Practice, Snowbowl open, Panda Fest, Gilbert Days, Cards, Suns, and more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on November 21-23.

Friday, November 21

Chase Field Batting Practice

When: Friday & Saturday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: $200 admission

Baseball fans can live out their big-league dreams at Chase Field this weekend! The Arizona Diamondbacks announced their first-ever Chase Field Batting Practice Experience, happening Friday and Saturday. The two-hour event lets fans take swings at home plate, shag fly balls, and play catch in the outfield. Participants will also get exclusive clubhouse access, a behind-the-scenes tour, and photo ops with Baxter the Bobcat.

Zack Perry

Opening Weekend at Arizona Snowbowl

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Arizona Snowbowl, Flagstaff

Cost: Lift tickets start around $50

It’s opening weekend for the snowy slopes at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff!

Arizona Snowbowl

Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: $31 on Friday & Saturday | $24 on Sunday

America’s Favorite Car Show rolls into Scottsdale as the Goodguys 28th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals wrap up their 42nd anniversary season. More than 3,000 of the nation’s best pre-1999 hot rods, trucks, customs, muscle cars, and classics will take over WestWorld of Scottsdale November 21–23.

Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals

Panda Fest Phoenix

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start around $20

PANDA FEST is one of the biggest outdoor Asian food festivals in the US with experiential activities, tastings, and market fairs that showcase the vibrant food, art, and cultural traditions from Asia.

Panda Fest

Gilbert Days Music Festival and Parade

When: Festival on Friday & Saturday at 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. | Parade is Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Where: Gilbert Regional Park

Cost: $10 at the gate | Free parade

Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for live music, food and drinks, local shopping, and family fun this fall! This two-day Gilbert Days Festival is a celebration of our community. Enjoy the family fun area, featuring 10+ inflatables and backyard games at no additional charge. All activities inside the event are FREE! Don't forget about the annual Gilbert Days Parade, which will feature more than 80 amazing floats and parade entries on Saturday morning.

Peoria Asian Night Market

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Centennial Plaza Park, Peoria

Cost: Free event

The Peoria Asian Night Market will showcase local food vendors and a variety of anime/retail vendors at this small Asian food festival. We will be highlighting the diversity of Asian food and providing an opportunity for small businesses to show their culture through their cuisine.

Peoria Asian Night Market

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $35

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at Mortgage Matchup Center. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

Molly J. Smith/AP Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) pushes past Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko (91) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Molly J. Smith)

Matt Fraser: America’s Top Psychic Medium

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Ever wished you could peek beyond the veil and hear what the universe has to say? Well, grab your friends because Matt Fraser – America’s Top Psychic Medium – is bringing his jaw-dropping, heartwarming, and often hilariously candid live event to The Showroom!

Jo Dee Messina

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Jo Dee Messina performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saturday, November 22

Portal to the Past Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: S’edav Va’aki Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

Free and open to the public, Portal Fest includes Museum entry, access to the main gallery, and access to two new traveling exhibits. Enjoy incredible cultural performances and demonstrations by local musicians, dancers, and artisans, including engaging family art activities led by museum staff.

Portal Fest

WBB: UNLV vs. Arizona State

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: $14 general admission

Better Together Festival

When: Saturday - Sunday

Where: Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix

Cost: $150 general admission

Better Together is a high-energy EDM festival in Phoenix’s Steele Indian School Park, featuring ODESZA, Dom Dolla, Anderson .Paak and more!

Wicked Sing Along on The Field

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Free event

Bring your friends, family, neighbors — everyone is invited! Spread out a blanket, sit back on the grass, and enjoy a magical night of movies under the stars. This free community event is open to the general public, so come join us for an unforgettable evening together.

ASU 365 Community Union

Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

As one of today's top stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse. Jo Koy uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family, which has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Jo Koy arrives at the World Premiere of "Easter Sunday" on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Kevin Gates: The Amilio Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Kevin Gates seen at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Indianapolis, Ind. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Justin Moore

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Scheherazade and Sandoval

When: Friday - Sunday

Where: Symphony Hall, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $50

Ten-time Grammy Award Winner and 2024 Kennedy Center Honoree Arturo Sandoval performs his very own Trumpet Concerto No. 2, inspired by his Latin Jazz roots and his love of Rachmaninoff. Samuel Barber’s Second Essay for Orchestra rounds out the program.

Sunday, November 23

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Arizona Cardinals

When: 2:05 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $75

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) runs against San Francisco 49ers safety Jason Pinnock (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $25

The Phoenix Suns will battle the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Molly J. Smith/AP Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks (3) drives past Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Molly J. Smith)

Wayne Newton

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start around $49

Vegas has its share of legends, but there’s only ONE Mr. Las Vegas. Wayne Newton isn’t just a performer; he’s the heartbeat of The Strip, a showman who’s been dazzling audiences for over six decades with his signature charm, silky vocals, and timeless hits. From the swooning romance of “Danke Schoen” to the foot-tapping energy of “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” Newton’s music is pure Vegas magic.