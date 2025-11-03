Here's your AZ Snowbowl guide, covering tickets, rentals, the free beginner ‘Snow Experience,’ and much more

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Arizona Snowbowl's winter season is 'snow' close! Before the powder falls, here’s everything you need to know to stay frosty!

TICKETS

Lift tickets online will be $24 on opening day, November 21, and $38 on November 22. However, pricing does fluctuate throughout the season. As of now, the lift tickets can range between $19 and go as high as $92. Lift tickets must be purchased online. You can view current ticket pricing and the Arizona Snowbowl’s schedule, right here.

FREE beginner “Snow Experience” lessons are available with any purchased ticket or season pass. This is for ages 13+ and is two hours long.

Kids 12 years of age and younger ski for FREE.

Seniors 75 and up ski for FREE as well.

Season passes range from $749-$1,149. More information can be found here.

RENTALS

Rentals must be reserved online.

Ski rentals start as low as $19 (boots not included).

Snowboard rentals start as low as $19 (boots not included).

Keep in mind: weekday and weekend prices may vary.

Per site officials, “equipment is due back by 4:30 p.m. A $10 late fee applies.”



PARKING

Arizona Snowbowl features two base areas, each with separate parking lots, the Hart Prairie Base Area and the Agassiz Base Area. More information is available here.



IF YOU GO