Here's your AZ Snowbowl guide, covering tickets, rentals, the free beginner ‘Snow Experience,’ and much more

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Arizona Snowbowl's winter season is 'snow' close! Before the powder falls, here’s everything you need to know to stay frosty!
TICKETS
- Lift tickets online will be $24 on opening day, November 21, and $38 on November 22. However, pricing does fluctuate throughout the season. As of now, the lift tickets can range between $19 and go as high as $92. Lift tickets must be purchased online. You can view current ticket pricing and the Arizona Snowbowl’s schedule, right here.
- FREE beginner “Snow Experience” lessons are available with any purchased ticket or season pass. This is for ages 13+ and is two hours long.
- Kids 12 years of age and younger ski for FREE.
- Seniors 75 and up ski for FREE as well.
- Season passes range from $749-$1,149. More information can be found here.
RENTALS
- Rentals must be reserved online.
- Ski rentals start as low as $19 (boots not included).
- Snowboard rentals start as low as $19 (boots not included).
- Keep in mind: weekday and weekend prices may vary.
- Per site officials, “equipment is due back by 4:30 p.m. A $10 late fee applies.”
PARKING
- Arizona Snowbowl features two base areas, each with separate parking lots, the Hart Prairie Base Area and the Agassiz Base Area. More information is available here.
IF YOU GO
- Address: 9300 N Snow Bowl Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001
- Hours of operation can be found here.