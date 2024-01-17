Things to do: Barrett-Jackson Car Auction, Foreigner, Eagles, Chris D'Elia

PHOENIX — This weekend there’s no shortage of fun happening around the Valley! Check out these events running January 19-21:

Friday, January 19

Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour

When: Jan. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Eagles | Footprint Center

Foreigner at Westworld of Scottsdale

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Robert E. Klein/Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP The English-American rock band Foreigner with keyboardist Michael Bluestein, lead vocalist Kelly Hansen and drummer Chris Frazier performs at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Boston as part of The Juke Box Heroes Tour. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)

Bryan Callen at Desert Ridge Improv

When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. on Friday & Saturday | 7 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Bryan Callen appears on stage at Zeta Live at the New York Times Building on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival

When: Jan. 19-21

Where: 101 Easy Street, Carefree

Cost: $5 Admission

Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival



Chandler International Film Festival

When: Jan. 19-28

Where: LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Saturday, January 20

PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3

When: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: $40 General Public, $20 PhxArt Members/College Students with ID, $15 Kids (6-17)

Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction

When: Jan. 20-28

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Advance tickets start around $30

Barrett-Jackson

Chris D'Elia at Celebrity Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $32.50

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Chris D'Elia speaks at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber at Sony Pictures Studios on Saturday, March 14, 2015, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Melrose Vintage Market

When: Jan. 20-21

Where: 1st Street & Garfield | Melrose & 7th Avenue

Cost: Free Admission

Melrose Vintage Market



Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $125

Sunday, January 21

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

