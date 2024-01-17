Watch Now
Things to do: Barrett-Jackson Car Auction, Foreigner, Eagles, Chris D'Elia

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jan 17, 2024
PHOENIX — This weekend there’s no shortage of fun happening around the Valley! Check out these events running January 19-21:

Friday, January 19

Eagles: The Long Goodbye Final Tour

When: Jan. 19-20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Foreigner at Westworld of Scottsdale

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $59

The English-American rock band Foreigner

Bryan Callen at Desert Ridge Improv

When: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m. on Friday & Saturday | 7 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Desert Ridge Improv, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Bryan Callen

Carefree Fine Art and Wine Festival

When: Jan. 19-21
Where: 101 Easy Street, Carefree
Cost: $5 Admission

Chandler International Film Festival

When: Jan. 19-28
Where: LOOK Dine-In Cinemas, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $20

Saturday, January 20

PhxArt Amplified Vol. 3

When: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: $40 General Public, $20 PhxArt Members/College Students with ID, $15 Kids (6-17)

Barrett-Jackson 2024 Scottsdale Auction

When: Jan. 20-28
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Advance tickets start around $30

Chris D'Elia at Celebrity Theatre

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $32.50

Chris D'Elia

Melrose Vintage Market

When: Jan. 20-21
Where: 1st Street & Garfield | Melrose & 7th Avenue
Cost: Free Admission

Nashville Predators vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 1 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $125

HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15's independent station Arizona 61

Sunday, January 21

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

