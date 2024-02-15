Things to do: Arabian Horse Show, Hoop Dance Contest, Shen Yun, Buckeye Air Fair

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all the events happening around the Valley on February 16-18.

Friday, February 16

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe

Cost: Standing room starts at $60

HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15's independent station Arizona 61

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

When: Now - Feb. 24

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition

When: Now - July 7

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: $28 Museum Admission

Buckeye Air Fair

When: Feb. 16-18

Where: 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd. Buckeye

Cost: $10 Parking | Free Admission

Arizona Cocktail Weekend

When: Feb. 16-19

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Saturday, February 17

World Championship Hoop Dance Contest

When: Feb. 17-18

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Arizona Strong Beer Festival

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31

Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon

Cost: $34 Admission

Arizona Lowrider Show

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center

Cost: $45 Admission

Sunday, February 18

Bluey’s Big Play

When: February 17-18

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $46.50

Shen Yun

When: Now - Feb. 18

Where: Phoenix Orpheum

Cost: Tickets start at $88