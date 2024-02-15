Things to do: Arabian Horse Show, Hoop Dance Contest, Shen Yun, Buckeye Air Fair

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all the events happening around the Valley on February 16-18.
Friday, February 16
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Arizona Coyotes
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mullett Arena, Tempe
Cost: Standing room starts at $60
HOW TO WATCH: Catch the latest Arizona Coyotes games on ABC15's independent station Arizona 61
When: Now - Feb. 24
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibition
When: Now - July 7
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: $28 Museum Admission
When: Feb. 16-18
Where: 3000 S. Palo Verde Rd. Buckeye
Cost: $10 Parking | Free Admission
When: Feb. 16-19
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Saturday, February 17
World Championship Hoop Dance Contest
When: Feb. 17-18
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $20
When: Now - March 31
Where: 12601 East US Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Cost: $34 Admission
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Phoenix Convention Center
Cost: $45 Admission
Sunday, February 18
When: February 17-18
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $46.50
When: Now - Feb. 18
Where: Phoenix Orpheum
Cost: Tickets start at $88