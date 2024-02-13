Here’s a sneak peek of ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ at the Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX — Walk down Barbie history, see more than 250 vintage dolls, and have the opportunity to take interactive photos at ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ in the Phoenix Art Museum!
Before the doors open to the public on Valentine’s Day, here’s a sneak peek at the special-engagement exhibition.
“We are delighted to bring a tour of Barbie, a cultural icon it launched before the film, and it's [been]on tour for a few years. And we're the first art museum to be opening it in North America,” said Helen Jean, Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design - Phoenix Art Museum, to ABC15.
What can you expect at the exhibit?
“You're [going to] see a lot of pink and a lot of Barbie. It's a look at Barbie's long history of over 65 years, and it's the history of her interaction with fashion. So, for each decade of Barbie's life, Barbie was right in step with the prominent styles of the time. And so... Barbie is really a compendium of popular styles over those 65 years because her clothing was being designed by fashion designers and some of them, we even know today as Bob Mackie and Jeremy Scott, and others,” explained Jean.
The exhibit is catered to everyone - yes that means it’s kid friendly. “We want our entire museum to be family-friendly for every experience. And so, in this exhibition, especially [you'll] notice our photographs are … our going to be lower. The Barbies are at all different viewing levels so that [all] our guests can see and enjoy,” shared Jean with ABC15.
Pay close attention to the detail of the dolls in the exhibit. “Mattel actually [sends] some experts out to prepare all of the dolls… [they’re] doll stylists for the day to make sure that all of the dolls are prepped in their hair and their garments are ready to be viewed with just as much care as we take in our full-size garments elsewhere and other galleries,” explained Jean to ABC15.
IF YOU GO
- Address: Phoenix Art Museum [1625 N Central Ave]
- Dates to keep in mind: The exhibit will open to the public on Feb. 14, 2024, and will be available until July 7, 2024.