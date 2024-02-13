Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Here’s a sneak peek of ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ at the Phoenix Art Museum

Walk-thru the history of Barbie and take unforgettable photos
Before the doors open to the public on Valentine’s Day, here’s a sneak peek at the special-engagement exhibition called ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ at the Phoenix Art Museum.
‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ at the Phoenix Art Museum
Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 20:03:06-05

PHOENIX — Walk down Barbie history, see more than 250 vintage dolls, and have the opportunity to take interactive photos at ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ in the Phoenix Art Museum!

The view from the entrance of the Barbie: A Cultural Icon at the Phoenix Art Museum.
The view from the entrance of the Barbie: A Cultural Icon at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Before the doors open to the public on Valentine’s Day, here’s a sneak peek at the special-engagement exhibition.

Guests can get up close to the 22 original ensembles made for the debut of Barbie.
Guests can get up close to the 22 original ensembles made for the debut of Barbie.

“We are delighted to bring a tour of Barbie, a cultural icon it launched before the film, and it's [been]on tour for a few years. And we're the first art museum to be opening it in North America,” said Helen Jean, Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design - Phoenix Art Museum, to ABC15.

Check this out: you can get inside of the life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette at the exhibit.
Check this out: you can get inside of the life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette at the exhibit.
Fun photo opportunity- you can sit inside the ‘Barbie Dreamhouse.’
Fun photo opportunity- you can sit inside the ‘Barbie Dreamhouse.’

What can you expect at the exhibit?

“You're [going to] see a lot of pink and a lot of Barbie. It's a look at Barbie's long history of over 65 years, and it's the history of her interaction with fashion. So, for each decade of Barbie's life, Barbie was right in step with the prominent styles of the time. And so... Barbie is really a compendium of popular styles over those 65 years because her clothing was being designed by fashion designers and some of them, we even know today as Bob Mackie and Jeremy Scott, and others,” explained Jean.

The exhibit has life-size fashion designs on display.
The exhibit has life-size fashion designs on display.
Historical moments for the brand: It was 1961 when Ken arrived in Barbie’s world.
Historical moments for the brand: It was 1961 when Ken arrived in Barbie’s world.

The exhibit is catered to everyone - yes that means it’s kid friendly. “We want our entire museum to be family-friendly for every experience. And so, in this exhibition, especially [you'll] notice our photographs are … our going to be lower. The Barbies are at all different viewing levels so that [all] our guests can see and enjoy,” shared Jean with ABC15.

Guests can enjoy this exhibit in English and Spanish- there’s text throughout the experience in both languages.
Guests can enjoy this exhibit in English and Spanish- there’s text throughout the experience in both languages.

Pay close attention to the detail of the dolls in the exhibit. “Mattel actually [sends] some experts out to prepare all of the dolls… [they’re] doll stylists for the day to make sure that all of the dolls are prepped in their hair and their garments are ready to be viewed with just as much care as we take in our full-size garments elsewhere and other galleries,” explained Jean to ABC15.

The special exhibit highlights the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history and features more than 250 vintage dolls!
The special exhibit highlights the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history and features more than 250 vintage dolls!

IF YOU GO

  •  Address: Phoenix Art Museum [1625 N Central Ave]
  • Dates to keep in mind: The exhibit will open to the public on Feb. 14, 2024, and will be available until July 7, 2024.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61