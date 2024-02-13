Here’s a sneak peek of ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ at the Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX — Walk down Barbie history, see more than 250 vintage dolls, and have the opportunity to take interactive photos at ‘Barbie: A Cultural Icon’ in the Phoenix Art Museum!

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The view from the entrance of the Barbie: A Cultural Icon at the Phoenix Art Museum.

Before the doors open to the public on Valentine’s Day, here’s a sneak peek at the special-engagement exhibition.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Guests can get up close to the 22 original ensembles made for the debut of Barbie.

“We are delighted to bring a tour of Barbie, a cultural icon it launched before the film, and it's [been]on tour for a few years. And we're the first art museum to be opening it in North America,” said Helen Jean, Jacquie Dorrance Curator of Fashion Design - Phoenix Art Museum, to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Check this out: you can get inside of the life-size Barbie Mirror-Pink Corvette at the exhibit.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Fun photo opportunity- you can sit inside the ‘Barbie Dreamhouse.’

What can you expect at the exhibit?

“You're [going to] see a lot of pink and a lot of Barbie. It's a look at Barbie's long history of over 65 years, and it's the history of her interaction with fashion. So, for each decade of Barbie's life, Barbie was right in step with the prominent styles of the time. And so... Barbie is really a compendium of popular styles over those 65 years because her clothing was being designed by fashion designers and some of them, we even know today as Bob Mackie and Jeremy Scott, and others,” explained Jean.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The exhibit has life-size fashion designs on display.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Historical moments for the brand: It was 1961 when Ken arrived in Barbie’s world.

The exhibit is catered to everyone - yes that means it’s kid friendly. “We want our entire museum to be family-friendly for every experience. And so, in this exhibition, especially [you'll] notice our photographs are … our going to be lower. The Barbies are at all different viewing levels so that [all] our guests can see and enjoy,” shared Jean with ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Guests can enjoy this exhibit in English and Spanish- there’s text throughout the experience in both languages.

Pay close attention to the detail of the dolls in the exhibit. “Mattel actually [sends] some experts out to prepare all of the dolls… [they’re] doll stylists for the day to make sure that all of the dolls are prepped in their hair and their garments are ready to be viewed with just as much care as we take in our full-size garments elsewhere and other galleries,” explained Jean to ABC15.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez The special exhibit highlights the Barbie brand’s more than 60-year history and features more than 250 vintage dolls!

IF YOU GO

