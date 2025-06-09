‘The Rush Funplex,’ new family entertainment venue to debut in Arizona with two locations

PHOENIX, AZ — The Rush Funplex is making its way to Arizona! The indoor entertainment chain features go-karts, bowling, mini-golf, an arcade, bumper cars, and more family fun year-round.

The Rush Funplex Bumper cars

“The Rush Funplex is extremely excited about coming to Laveen. We look forward to being part of the explosive growth and activity in this area,” said Matt Gertge, owner of The Rush Funplex, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The Laveen location is set to open at the northeast corner of Loop 202 and Dobbins Road in Phoenix.

“The fully indoor, 75,000-square-foot facility will bring a variety of attractions to the growing Laveen community, including go-karts, bowling, a rock-climbing wall with foam pit, laser tag, mini-golf, an arcade, bumper cars, kiddie cars, private party rooms, and a café. Unlike traditional pay-per-activity models, The Rush Funplex offers affordable hourly and daily passes that include access to all attractions. Whether it’s a birthday party, family outing, or group event, the format is designed for convenience, value, and maximum fun,” read the news release sent to ABC15.

The Phoenix location is projected to create more than 50 jobs.

The Rush Funplex Mini-golf

The entertainment venue is set to make its mark in our state with two locations. The first Valley location is set to open “in Goodyear at the northeast corner of Yuma Road and Estrella Parkway, as part of another Diversified Partners development.”

According to a representative for the entertainment chain, a grand opening planned for the Laveen location is slated for December 2026, and for the Goodyear location, a 2026 opening in Q2 is expected.

The Rush Funplex Rock-climbing wall with a foam pit

The images showcased in this story are from existing Rush Funplex locations.

