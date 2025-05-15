The Hondo Rodeo Fest returns to Chase Field; Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Jason Aldean, and others to perform

PHOENIX — Get ready to dust off your boots — The Hondo Rodeo Fest is returning to Chase Field! The multi-day fest features a rodeo competition and a nightly, “full two-hour country music concert.”

The lineup for the Hondo Rodeo Fest is here 🤠



Tickets go on sale June 5: https://t.co/vKfvjV1SEd pic.twitter.com/rn6XWB1CwO — Chase Field (@ChaseField) May 15, 2025

“We are excited to bring the world's best rodeo athletes and country music stars back to the home of The Hondo Rodeo Fest, Phoenix, Arizona! Mark your calendars and plan to bring the whole family,” commented James Trawick, CEO of The Hondo Rodeo Fest, in a news release sent to ABC15.

According to event officials, the rodeo performances include Bareback, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Tie Down, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.

The three-day event will take place from November 7-9.

THE HEADLINERS

Here’s a look at the lineup:



Friday, November 7: Nickelback & Treaty Oak Revival

Saturday, November 8: Cody Johnson & Jon Pardi

Sunday, November 9: Jason Aldean & Riley Green

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets purchased for the fest include access to both the rodeo and the concert. According to a news release, here’s what fans should know when buying tickets to the fest:



Pre-sale tickets for fans of the artists will be available on Tuesday, June 3, at noon MT.

Tickets for the General public begin on Thursday, June 5, at noon MT.

Early ticket buyers will receive 25% off through Sunday, June 8.

“Limited field passes are also available to add to your ticket purchase for front-of-stage floor access to the concert, following the conclusion of the rodeo,” read said news release.

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May - read more about it right here.

