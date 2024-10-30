Watch Now
Tempe Town Lake hosting 25th-anniversary celebration

Tempe Town Lake is celebrating its 25th birthday this weekend! The city is offering a free event with fun for the whole family.
TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe will commemorate 25 years of Tempe Town Lake on Sunday, November 3.

The event celebrates the past, present, and future of Tempe Town Lake, which has had a major impact on flood control, economic development, and recreation in the region.

Families can enjoy live music by local favorites Walt Richardson and Rock Lobster, games, face painting, a rock-climbing wall, a trackless train, mini golf, crafts and so much more. Food trucks and local vendors will offer concessions for sale.

Tempe Boat Rentals will offer free 30-minute kayak and pedal boat rentals on a first-come, first-served basis.

The first 500 people will receive a commemorative State Forty Eight T-shirt, so arrive early to secure a shirt and a spot on the grass for the concert.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

