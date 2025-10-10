Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taroko Sports, the baseball-themed venue at Mesa Riverview, expands its hours to operate 24/7

The new hours of operation also offer a fun 'deal' for visitors
A baseball-themed entertainment venue from Taiwan hopes to knock it out of the park in the East Valley! The Mesa 'Taroko Sports' location, located inside Mesa Riverview, will be the company's first in Arizona and second in the U.S. Sam Torres, General Manager of the location, gives ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez a tour.
Baseball-themed 'Taroko Sports' to open second U.S. location in Mesa, Arizona
Posted

MESA, AZ — Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, opened its new location at Mesa Riverview this summer and has now announced that it has
expanded its hours to 24/7.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors 24/7 and give our guests the freedom to have fun whenever inspiration strikes,” said Paul Ponzio, marketing manager for Taroko Sports, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Whether it’s late-night batting practice or an early morning arcade session, we want to be the place where the community comes to unwind, compete, and connect – any time of the day.”

The news release additionally announced that Taroko Sports now offers unlimited play for $14.99 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The Mesa location became the company's first spot in Arizona and second in the U.S.

