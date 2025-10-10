Taroko Sports, the baseball-themed venue at Mesa Riverview, expands its hours to operate 24/7

MESA, AZ — Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, opened its new location at Mesa Riverview this summer and has now announced that it has

expanded its hours to 24/7.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors 24/7 and give our guests the freedom to have fun whenever inspiration strikes,” said Paul Ponzio, marketing manager for Taroko Sports, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Whether it’s late-night batting practice or an early morning arcade session, we want to be the place where the community comes to unwind, compete, and connect – any time of the day.”

The news release additionally announced that Taroko Sports now offers unlimited play for $14.99 from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

The Mesa location became the company's first spot in Arizona and second in the U.S.

