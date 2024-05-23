Taco Chelo expands to Tempe; here’s a look inside the second location

TEMPE, AZ — Taco Chelo, the popular taquería from Downtown Phoenix will mark its expansion in the Valley with the opening of its second location this spring in Tempe.

The grand opening to the new location was originally set for May 10, but will now be May 30.

Taco Chelo is a collaboration of restaurateur Aaron Chamberlin, Chef Suny Santana and artist Gennaro Garcia.

Here’s what Chamberlin shared with ABC15 in a previous interview as the team prepared the opening about the Tempe location:

Taco Chelo Bar and Merchandise area of the Taco Chelo Tempe location.

Why open in Tempe? “I was looking for restaurant sites, and I looked over and there was a space, and I was like, ‘this is it.’ And so really, it was it was nothing more than that was the location we found as we started to go out and look,” said Chamberlin. “We're really excited to be there. You know, it's a cool building. We have 25-foot ceilings, all glass, very different than the original Taco Chelo as far as building-wise. [It's] a corner unit [and] has great street visibility. We're right next to Postino and Snooze. And, you know, we just thought this would be a great, great place to go for [our next] location.”

Taco Chelo This location will feature window walls.

What to expect: The Tempe storefront will have the “exact same menu” as the location in Downtown Phoenix, but the layout of the building will not be the same.

Taco Chelo What’s here? “The pièce de résistance is the “retablo” (retable), a kelly-green elaborate structure with pops of neon serving as an altarpiece and displaying artwork, sculptures and more,” read a news release.

“There's going to be some design differences, you're not going to walk in and be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is exactly like Taco Chelo.’ So, there's going to be some design elements that are different. We are going to have a patio on the front of the building and the entryway, which we're excited about. It's not going to be as big as our Downtown Phoenix location, patio-wise,” explained Chamberlin. “There’s still going to be that Taco Chelo feel, same great food. Suny is going to be there... the team, you know, and so we're excited about that."

Taco Chelo Taco Chelo announces opening date for its Tempe, Arizona location

IF YOU GO



New location: 521 S. College Avenue Suite 112

The Tempe storefront will open its doors to the public on Thursday, May 30, at 11 am.

Downtown Phoenix location: 501 E Roosevelt St.

Hours of operation: Sunday – Thursday [11 a.m. – 9 p.m.] and Friday– Saturday [11 a.m. – 10 p.m.].



