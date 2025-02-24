‘Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café’ opens its first Arizona location

SCOTTADALE, AZ — Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café opened its first Arizona location! The French-inspired restaurant has a specialty in making crepes, but also offers omelets, soups, salads, and an “array of coffees.”

Sue and John Gilbert, husband & wife, are the team that’s driving the Sweet Paris Valley expansion.

Mark Skalny Inside Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café at Scottsdale Quarter.

The Scottsdale Quarter location was slated to open in November 2024 but officially opened its doors to the first Arizona storefront this February.

Mark Skalny Patio seating is available at the Scottsdale location.

Sue and John shared with ABC15 in 2024 that they do have plans for more locations in the Valley.

“We have a developmental plan with Sweet Paris [...] the first one going into Scottsdale - if all goes well, we'll go into Gilbert, that will kind of cover the Gilbert, Chandler, [and the] Queen Creek area. And then our third one is planned for somewhere in the Phoenix market as well. So hopefully within the next three years we'll have three locations," said John to ABC15 in a previous interview.

Mark Skalny Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café debuts its first Arizona location.

