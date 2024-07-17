Sunrise Park Resort announces opening date for its new mountain coaster

GREER, AZ — Sunrise Park Resort is ready to open ‘Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster’ to the public!

"Sunrise is thrilled to become the first tribal entity to with a thrill ride of this nature. Being only the second in the region, the coaster will be an experience for families from across Arizona, New Mexico, and beyond to enjoy. The Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster is just the latest in a growing number of summer and winter offerings as Arizona’s ultimate mountain adventure destination,” said Todd Clarke, General Manager, in a news release sent to ABC15.

The attraction was originally set to open on Memorial Day weekend, but the coaster is now set to open on July 20!

According to the resort, the coaster will be 3,287 feet of track and can be used year-round.

Sunrise Park Resort Aerial footage of the track used on the Sunrise Apache Alpine Coaster.

The coaster is entwined in the natural landscape found at the resort and works differently from the roller coasters at an amusement park. The individual carts are of ‘rider-controlled speed,’ meaning that it’s the rider that can choose the velocity, no higher than 25 miles per hour, that they’d like to travel at.

In a previous interview with ABC15, Tyler Shultz, the marketing director at Sunrise Park Resort, each cart has an advanced safety system built in.

“We have a braking system that if carts get too close together to each other, the cart in the back will [slow] down to match the speed of the one in front. So, you never have to worry about hitting a rider in front of you or anything as you're riding down,” he explained.

IF YOU GO



Opening date: Saturday, July 20.

Sunrise Park Resort [200 Highway 273] in Greer, Arizona.

Keep this in mind: There are certain requirements the guests have to adhere to: minimum rider height is 54", minimum passenger height is 38", maximum weight on a wet track is 330lbs and maximum weight on a dry track is 375lbs.

