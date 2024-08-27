Starlite Lanes Bowling Alley offers nostalgia on Route 66 in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF — Located along historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, you'll find one of the oldest bowling alleys in Arizona.

Starlite Lanes has been rolling since 1957 and it's remained to keep its old nostalgic charm with some new tech upgrades.

"We have all updated equipment, but we try to keep the old charm," said Ron and Karen Getto, owners of Starlite Lanes. "And we know how important route 66 is in the feel of Route 66 and bowling is All-American. Route 66 is all-American. People come from all over the world to drive on Route 66 and especially for the centennial, which is really, really exciting."

This newly renovated, 16-lane bowling alley has a snack bar, cozy lounge and video arcade.

While you're there, you may into 'Althea', a seven-year-old German Shepherd who's become the bowling alley's resident mascot.

Zack Perry

Starlite Lanes is located at 3406 E Rte 66, Flagstaff. Click here for more information.