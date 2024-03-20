Spend some time with a shelter pet: Valley animal shelters offering dog 'field trips'

PHOENIX — It’s the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy the weather, and some furry friends are itching to get out and explore with you!

Animal shelters and rescues around the Valley are hoping you’ll take their shelter pets out on “field trips.” It helps the pets unwind outside of their busy kennels, gets them some exercise, and exposes them to more potential adopters.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control has a "Tails Around Town" program on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at their West Shelter location.

You can sign up online, pick up an animal in the morning and take them out for a hike or stroll around town, then bring them back to the shelter at the end of the outing.

MCACC offers lists of dog-friendly places to go, as well as a backpack with anything you might need during the day.

To sign up, click here.

The Arizona Humane Society also has “Doggy Field Trip” volunteer opportunities.

They encourage you to take them on a hike, coffee date, or a meal — any outing that gets them out of the shelter!

You can sign up online and learn more here.