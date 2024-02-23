WATCH: Rocky Point dog rescue continues to need donations

It has been nearly two months since the reopening of the Lukeville Port of Entry. Many businesses in Rocky Point are still working to get back to normal as the impact of the closure lingers.

Barb's Dog Rescue is completely full, with 450 dogs. They told ABC15 that they rely mainly on tourists when it comes to adoptions, especially those visiting from Arizona.

CEO Gina Benner said things have been quiet and with more dogs, there is more need for food.

"When Rocky Point is slow, we're slow. We have donations that we pick up from the Why Not Travel Store in Why, Arizona. Generally, when you go Why, you will see a big pile of items that can be brought to us and there are no, there are no items right now," said Benner.

Many people have found out about the need through social media and have started to drop donations off again.

Barb's Dog Rescue also told ABC15 that a Phoenix family has graciously offered to match donations up to $10,000 through the end of the month.

