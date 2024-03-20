Share Facebook

Apollo | 12 years old | 82 lbs | male | ID # A4104599 | Apollo is a gentle, friendly dog who enjoys long walks and getting attention! He would prefer a home without cats and older children who can respect his space. Apollo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Sara - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764829 AHS

Sir Charles | 8 years old | 100 pounds | male | ID # A4659417 | Sir Charles is a friendly giant who will lean his head in your lap for attention! He'd prefer to be the only dog in your life and can't wait to live out his couch potato dreams. Sir Charles will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Eisenhower, an 8-year-old American Bull Dog mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since last November. This sweet older boy was rescued by our Field Team as a stray and was quickly admitted to our trauma hospital to begin treatment for a skin condition caused by allergies. Despite the discomfort this caused him and the fact that he had been alone on the streets for an unclear amount of time, Eisenhower's demeanor remained gentle and polite with everyone he met. Once we got his allergies under control and helped him fight off a mild ear infection, Eisenhower's personality started to blossom. He showed everyone how energetic he could be, always wanting to go on walks and chase his ball around. Eisenhower has also been on several Dog Field Trips with volunteers, and each participant has reported that he's obsessed with car rides, is great in public and loves to give kisses and cuddle. If you have any treats on hand, Eisenhower will be your best friend. Learn more at azhumane.org/adopt or come and meet him at our Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain campus today! AHS

Balboa | 3 years old | 70 lbs | male | ID # A4929374 | Balboa is an energetic, playful dog who loves getting treats. He knows sit, down, and shake, and volunteers say he's well-mannered indoors, too! Balboa will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ruth - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Mr Grinch - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Princess Buttercup - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A768036 AHS

Helena | 3 years old | 38 pounds | female | ID # A4950101 | Helena is a sweetheart that will run right up to you for some pets and love! She'll sit for treats, appears potty trained, and will put her front paws on your lap for attention. Helena will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Snoopy - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Onion - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A729108 AHS

Mae - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Isla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765488 AHS

Gremlin - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Fritz - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AHS

Ginger | 5 years old | 72 pounds | female | ID # A4936843 | Ginger can't wait to find her forever family! She'll occasionally jump up to give you hugs and will do a little dance when she gets booty scratches. Ginger will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kovu | 4 years old | 88 pounds | male | ID # A4937067 | Kovu is a shy, gentle pup who only wants to goof around and cuddle all day! He loves people and being outside, but he'll promptly sit to let you know he's done walking. Kovu will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mike - https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

