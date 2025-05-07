Shiv Supper Club in Scottsdale announces opening date for its luxury fine dining experience

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Shiv Supper Club sets its opening date for its luxury fine dining experience in Scottsdale!

“This will be our 15th location for Riot Hospitality Group, and especially in Scottsdale, we have committed to the city to add more upscale, luxurious places for our residents and our tourists to go and Shiv Supper Club is going to be that. It is a unique supper club, a high-end steakhouse that has decadent cocktails, a dessert room, incredible music, entertainment and a place that you just want to go to," explained Lissa Druss, spokesperson for Riot Hospitality Group, in a previous interview with ABC15.

Davis Ink Interior Design RENDERING OF SHIV: “It's a place that no one has seen before in Scottsdale. This is the first supper club in Scottsdale, and we're proud to bring it to everyone,” said Druss.

With the word ‘club’ in the name of the new concept, what does that necessarily mean?

“A supper club is the ideology of being in a unique place, a club somewhere, somewhere where people want to go. It's based off of our CEO, Ryan Hibbert, and his thoughts about immersive experiences that we provide all of our guests, and drawing from some of the world's best dining locations. This is what we've created, and the menu speaks for itself,” said Druss.

So no, you won’t need a membership, but reservations are highly recommended. Shiv’s grand opening is set for May 14 and is now accepting reservations.

Address: 7373 E. Camelback Rd in Scottsdale

BEFORE IT OPENS, HERE'S A SNEAK PEEK

“The menu itself has a ‘truffle bread service.’ Truffle bread service, how decadent does that sound? And [the menu has] unique things that were picked out by our culinary director and one of the chefs, who is a Michelin star chef that assisted us on that,” said Druss in an interview with ABC15.

Other menu shareables and entrees include their Tomahawk steak presented tableside, White Shrimp Bolognese, Scallop and Bisque, Nuggets and Caviar, and Lobster Caviar Dome. Their menu can be found here.



Cocktails will also be a top priority at this location.

“Our cocktail menu has unique cocktail mixes, beverages that no one will ever find. Of course, we'll carry fine wines and scotches and cordials, but it's a unique Cocktail Service, that's unbelievable,” reassured Druss.

The location will have a special dessert experience.

The new concept will have its own ‘Dessert Room’ too.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, on Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 10 p.m., "guests can reserve a table to enjoy an after-hours escape filled with immersive entertainment, champagne, and avant-garde desserts by acclaimed pastry chef Nundi Harris. Reservations to experience [the] Dessert Room are separate from main dining.”

“Dessert is no longer the end of the meal… it’s the start of something new,” says Justin Cohen, chief operating officer of Riot Hospitality Group, in a news release. “The Dessert Room brings an entirely different vibe and energy to Scottsdale.”

