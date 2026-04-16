Roosevelt Row CDC and Downtown Phoenix will modify First Friday, closing ARTS Market

PHOENIX — Roosevelt Row CDC and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. announced on Thursday that adjustments will be made to the upcoming First Friday event in Downtown Phoenix, citing recent violence and feedback.

The announcement stated that the event will no longer include the ARTS Market street closure and vendor experience on Roosevelt Street "for the foreseeable future."

The statement indicated that the decision was made in response to community feedback and will be reexamined, especially in light of recent incidents of violence that have occurred within or near the ARTS Market area.

RELATED: Two people injured in late-night shooting near Roosevelt Row in Phoenix

RELATED: Police asking for public's help after teen dies in downtown Phoenix shooting

The organizations shared that over the coming months, efforts will be dedicated to refocusing and recalibrating Roosevelt Row's role in Phoenix First Friday.

The joint statement reiterated that Roosevelt Row’s businesses, galleries, and arts organizations will remain open and active during Phoenix First Friday, and the community is encouraged “to support those stakeholders and other Phoenix First Friday activations happening all over the city, throughout this transition and beyond.”

The full joint statement from Roosevelt Row CDC and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. concerning First Friday is below: