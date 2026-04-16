Roosevelt Row CDC and Downtown Phoenix will modify First Friday, closing ARTS Market

PHOENIX — Roosevelt Row CDC and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. announced on Thursday that adjustments will be made to the upcoming First Friday event in Downtown Phoenix, citing recent violence and feedback.
The announcement stated that the event will no longer include the ARTS Market street closure and vendor experience on Roosevelt Street "for the foreseeable future."
The statement indicated that the decision was made in response to community feedback and will be reexamined, especially in light of recent incidents of violence that have occurred within or near the ARTS Market area.
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The organizations shared that over the coming months, efforts will be dedicated to refocusing and recalibrating Roosevelt Row's role in Phoenix First Friday.
The joint statement reiterated that Roosevelt Row’s businesses, galleries, and arts organizations will remain open and active during Phoenix First Friday, and the community is encouraged “to support those stakeholders and other Phoenix First Friday activations happening all over the city, throughout this transition and beyond.”
The full joint statement from Roosevelt Row CDC and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. concerning First Friday is below:
Upon careful consideration and discussion with our neighbors, stakeholders, and City of Phoenix partners, Phoenix First Friday will not include the ARTS Market street closure and vendor experience on Roosevelt Street for the foreseeable future.
After listening to community, business and artist feedback, Phoenix First Friday on Roosevelt Street requires reevaluation, especially in light of recent violence that has occurred in, or in close proximity to, the ARTS Market footprint.
We also understand that the current iteration of the Roosevelt Street experience on Phoenix First Friday does not serve artists, nor does it benefit the small businesses that rely on our collective leadership to guide the evolving neighborhood in ways that generate safe and memorable experiences for visitors and residents.
The next few months will be spent working to refocus and recalibrate Roosevelt Row’s contributions to Phoenix First Friday as a point of pride for our neighborhood and city.
Roosevelt Row’s small businesses, galleries, and arts and culture organizations will continue to stay open and active on Phoenix First Friday, and we encourage the community to support those stakeholders and other Phoenix First Friday activations happening all over the city, throughout this transition and beyond.
Downtown Phoenix Inc. and Roosevelt Row CDC prioritize the safety of our Downtown community and will continue collaborating with community partners to develop sustainable, community-led solutions that focus on safety and the long-term success of Phoenix First Friday.