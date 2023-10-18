Postseason in the Valley: Resell tickets drop as low as $6 to see the D-backs face the Phillies

PHOENIX — D-backs - Phillies NLCS games are in full swing! If you’re thinking of "Embracing the Chaos" at Chase Field this week, you may be surprised by the current ticket pricing for the games.

A ticket in the Upper Level- Outfield Reserve areas originally soldbetween $70 to $105 for the upcoming NLCS home games through MLB. Since the Phillies jumped ahead 2-0 in the series, resale websites like StubHub are now selling tickets in the seating area for as low as $10. Plus, VividSeats has tickets in this area that start selling at $6.

RECAP: D-BACKS - PHILLIES

Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia's three solo homers off Merrill Kelly, and the sweet-swinging Phillies pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix. Games 6 and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 5-7 are "if necessary."

IF YOU GO, HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

GAME 3: Thursday, Oct. 19



Gates open: 11:30 a.m.

Game time: 2:07 p.m.

Tickets are available at dbacks.com/postseason

The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel

GAME 4: Friday, Oct. 20



Gates open: 2:30 p.m.

Game time: 5:07 p.m.

Tickets are available at dbacks.com/postseason

The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel

