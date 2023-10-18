Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Postseason in the Valley: Resell tickets drop as low as $6 to see the D-backs face the Phillies

Phillies take a 2-0 lead in the NLCS
Check out these deals for Arizona Diamondbacks fans!
NLCS Diamondbacks Baseball
Posted at 2:34 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 17:35:56-04

PHOENIX — D-backs - Phillies NLCS games are in full swing! If you’re thinking of "Embracing the Chaos" at Chase Field this week, you may be surprised by the current ticket pricing for the games.

A ticket in the Upper Level- Outfield Reserve areas originally soldbetween $70 to $105 for the upcoming NLCS home games through MLB. Since the Phillies jumped ahead 2-0 in the series, resale websites like StubHub are now selling tickets in the seating area for as low as $10. Plus, VividSeats has tickets in this area that start selling at $6.

RECAP: D-BACKS - PHILLIES

Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia's three solo homers off Merrill Kelly, and the sweet-swinging Phillies pounded the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-0 on Tuesday night for a 2-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix. Games 6 and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 5-7 are "if necessary."

IF YOU GO, HERE’S WHAT TO KNOW

GAME 3: Thursday, Oct. 19

  • Gates open: 11:30 a.m.
  • Game time: 2:07 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at dbacks.com/postseason
  • The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel

GAME 4: Friday, Oct. 20

  • Gates open: 2:30 p.m.
  • Game time: 5:07 p.m.
  • Tickets are available at dbacks.com/postseason
  • The first 40,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel
More Things to Do stories:
Blake Shelton

Things To Do

Blake Shelton to bring his “Back To The Honky Tonk Tour” to Glendale

Nicole Gutierrez
11:36 AM, Oct 18, 2023
OMNI SCOTTSDALE.png

Things To Do

Omni Scottsdale Resort and Spa at Montelucia finishes renovation

Zack Perry
10:00 AM, Oct 18, 2023
NLCS Diamondbacks Phillies Baseball

Things To Do

WHAT TO KNOW: D-backs vs. Phillies NLCS Games 3 and 4 at Chase Field

abc15.com staff
5:05 AM, Oct 18, 2023

RELATED: D-backs NLCS watch parties, special deals and meals

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football