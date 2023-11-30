Watch Now
Portillo's bringing Chicago favorites to Village at Prasada in Surprise

This is the restaurant chain's eighth Arizona location
Posted at 11:17 AM, Nov 30, 2023
SURPRISE, AZ — Portillo’s has announced it is opening its eighth Arizona location in the West Valley.

The fast-casual restaurant, known for its Chicago-style menu, will be opening “next year” at Village at Prasada.

It will have a 7,800-square-foot dining room, outdoor patio and more.

“The City of Surprise named Portillo’s one of its ‘Top 10 Most-Wanted Restaurants,’ so we knew we had to deliver for these fans,” says Portillo’s President and CEO, Michael Osanloo, in a press release.

A Queen Creek Portillo’s location opened in August.

They also have locations in Avondale, Glendale, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Tucson.

Multiple businesses are already open at Village at Prasada — Chick-fil-A, Marshalls, Panera Bread, Ross Dress for Less, MOD Pizza, HomeGoods, Sprouts, ULTA, and more.

Still coming soon are businesses like Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers, Hobby Lobby, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Buckle, Cafe Zupas and more.

Click here to see the full list of what's open right now.

