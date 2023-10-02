PopStroke sets opening date for its new location near Scottsdale

SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — Tiger Woods’ putting courses will open near Scottsdale this weekend! That’s right, the second Arizona PopStroke location is ready fore some new players to par-tee!

The new location will have the same putting experience as the Glendale location, but this one has a bigger facility.

“They're both two 18-hole courses. So, there's 36 holes, we actually have a 37th hole which is our challenge hole,” explained Cory Lehrman, the regional operations manager. “Our Scottsdale location is a bigger golf property. So, there's more acreage there. So, it's a beautiful course."

Lehrman states the new location is a single-story building in comparison to the Glendale location which is a two-story building.

“[We’ll have a] longer building layout, we’ll have kind of a separate event building for private events, kind of a cool food truck atmosphere over there. And then just that… large golf course layout,” said Lehrman. ” As far as the restaurant, we're very big on our app and our mobile technology. So, it's full mobile ordering within the restaurant. When you're on the golf course you can order drinks or run them out to you as a loyalty points within the app.”

IF YOU GO



Grand opening date: Friday, October 6, at 12 p.m.

Address: 9245 East Hummingbird Ln., Scottsdale, AZ 85256

ARIZONA EXPANSION

Lehrman confirmed to ABC15 that PopStroke has intentions to expand in Arizona and is eyeing the town of Gilbert for a future location.

“Probably a couple years from now we'll be in Gilbert as well. So, we're going to try to be anchored within the West, Central and East Valley and who knows maybe more from there,” said Lehrman.

He says that as of now, there isn’t an exact timeline set for that location.

The Regional Operations Manager says that with the state’s population, the company is confident that Arizona can hold “multiple” PopStroke venues.