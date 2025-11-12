Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Pompeii: The Exhibition' to open at the Arizona Science Center in Phoenix this November

Visitors can explore artifacts and ‘multimedia productions’
Pompeii: The Exhibition is making a return to the Valley!

Pompeii: The Exhibition, which will run for a limited time starting November 15, will show what life was like in Pompeii. The collections depict 79 A.D., just before Mount Vesuvius's eruption froze Pompeii in time.

Visitors to the exhibition will be immersed in a recreated Roman city with visualizations, holographic gladiatorial combat display, a 4D theater portraying Vesuvius’s eruption, and haunting casts of victims frozen in time.

“The story of Pompeii’s destruction and preservation is well-known around the world for providing a perfect encapsulation of life during the Roman era,” said Tammy Stewart, Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO of Arizona Science Center, in a news release sent to ABC15. “It is a remarkable story that exists as both an ancient legend and an archaeological treasure, providing a one-of-a-kind snapshot of ancient history that we rarely ever see. We are honored to be entrusted with these archaeological treasures and are thrilled to welcome the return of this exhibition, last on display here in 2018, as we once again bring the Phoenix community closer to history and transport guests back in time to a period of splendor and a day of timeless catastrophe.”

IF YOU GO

  • Opening day is scheduled for Saturday, November 15, and will be on display until April 12, 2026, at the Sybil B. Harrington Gallery, in level 3, of the science center.
  • The Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E Washington St. in Phoenix.
  • Tickets are now on sale for the limited-time experience.
ALSO, AT THE AZ SCIENCE CENTER

A new universe awaits at the Arizona Science Center with the reimagined ‘Dorrance DOME,’ a 60-foot immersive space featuring 360-degree visuals and sound!

“ We're the second planetarium in the world to bring the Cosm Technology into our location here. So, it is something groundbreaking not just for the city of Phoenix, the state of Arizona, but actually for our country and for the world,” said Tammy Stewart, Arizona Science Center’s Interim Hazel A. Hare President & CEO, to ABC15.

Here's a look inside the reimagined Dorrance DOME.

Inside the Dorrance DOME at Arizona Science Center, a new immersive experience

