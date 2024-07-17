Picklemall at Arizona Mills is closing and will relocate, here’s what to know

TEMPE, AZ — Picklemall at Arizona Mills is closing this month, according to a public statement on their website.

It was just last August that the 104,000-square-foot pickleball facility occupied the former At Home store at Arizona Mills and became the first U.S. 'Picklemall' location.

The doors to this pickleball facility will close on July 22 and will move its operations to Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa with dozens of outdoor pickleball courts.

The Arizona Athletic Grounds, formerly known as Legacy Sports Complex, is located at 6321 S Ellsworth Rd in Mesa.

The company reiterated in their publication that they can be reached with specific questions via email, to ben@thepicklemall.com.

ABC15 Arizona has reached out to Picklemall and Simon Property Group for further comments on the Arizona Mills closure.

Below is the statement that the company has published on its website.

To Our Cherished Picklemall Family,



It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Picklemall's unexpected closure due to the termination of our lease by Arizona Mills. Despite our best efforts to find a new home in time, we have not been successful, and our last day of play will be on Monday, July 22nd.



Your unwavering support and vibrant energy have made Picklemall a special place, and it pains us deeply to say goodbye to our beloved community. However, this isn't the end, but rather the beginning of an exciting new chapter.



We are thrilled to announce that all of our cherished programs and events will be moving to Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa. Initially, this beautiful facility will feature 41 outdoor pickleball courts, with plans to add covered, cooled courts and indoor spaces to enhance your playing experience.



Our vision is to create a more dynamic and enriching environment, complete with expanded food, beverage, and entertainment options. This move will allow us to foster an even stronger, more connected pickleball community in the greater east valley.



We warmly invite you to join us at Arizona Athletic Grounds, where we will continue to grow and thrive together.



For any specific inquiries, please contact Ben at ben@thepicklemall.com. We will be providing more information as needed, and we welcome you to visit us before July 23rd with any questions.



Serving this community has been our greatest joy, and we hope to see you all at our new location, ready to create more wonderful memories together.



Thank you for your understanding and continued support.



With heartfelt gratitude,

Ben and the Entire Picklemall Team



For more information about Arizona Athletic Grounds, visit azgrounds.com . https://www.thepicklemall.com/

The video in the player above is an inside look at the first U.S. Picklemall location.