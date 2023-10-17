Watch Now
Phoenix Zoo will debut its 'Predator Passage' this November; here's what to expect

After years in the making, here’s what you’ll get to experience soon
October brings the cooler weather and fun things to do outside in the Valley! The ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez showcases some of the BEST events to head out to with the family and what's coming soon to your neighborhood!
Phoenix Zoo will debut its "Predator Passage” this November.
Posted at 4:30 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 19:30:38-04

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo along with the Arizona Center for Nature Conservation (ACNC) are set to debut the “Predator Passage” on the Africa Trail this November at the zoo!

This six-acre expansion of the Zoo will feature new residents come November that'll include lionesses, spotted hyenas, a leopard, and red river hogs. In the near future, the Zoo plans to bring a group of meerkats to its Predator Passage.

“Our goal is to create an immersive experience for our guests, allowing them to connect with these species on a personal level and become inspired and motivated to care for them and their wild counterparts,” said Bert Castro, Phoenix Zoo President & CEO, in a news release sent to ABC15. “This new expansion features a multitude of viewing areas including a 20-foot-tall tower, giving a birds-eye view into the lion and hyena habitats. The colorful décor of African-themed graphics and large sunshade sails sets this area apart with the stunning red rock buttes of Papago Park in the background."

According to a news release, this is the “Zoo’s largest capital campaign project to date at $8.5 million” and took nearly two years to make it into a reality for guests.

“Predator Passage is designed to provide educational opportunities for all ages while promoting conservation and the preservation of these incredible species,” read a news release by the Phoenix Zoo.

The Grand Opening and Member Celebration is November 20, 21, and 22. To the public it’ll open on the 20th and the member preview will be held on November 20 and 21. According to the Zoo, member-only exclusive activities include coloring stations, book readings, interactive activities, a special member gift and more.

Meet some of the new residents of the Predator Passage.

Meet Kamara and Zuri, the five-year-old sisters that are coming from the Pueblo Zoo in Colorado.
Meet Pugsley, a five-year-old male, and Olive, a nine-year-old female- the red river hogs. Both of them are coming from the Kansas City Zoo.
Say ‘hello’ to Jasper, the Two-year-old Amur leopard that’s coming from Greenville Zoo in South Carolina. “Known for their stunning spotted coats, these leopards are a symbol of the importance of protecting and preserving threatened species,” reads a news release from the Phoenix Zoo.
Taziki and Tamu the spotted hyenas. According to the Phoenix Zoo, this mother-daughter duo is coming from Busch Gardens, Tampa, Florida.
