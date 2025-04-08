PHOENIX — Alright, sneakerheads, this event is for you! 'Got Sole' is bringing their massive sneaker convention to Arizona again! You can expect more than 300 vendors on site, interactive pop-up booths, giveaways, and more.

Got Sole Crowd at a previous Got Sole event.

“On top of just the sneakers and clothes, we have all sorts of other activations and brands that are involved as well. So, for example, the Phoenix Suns organization will be there; they're going to have a basketball activation. NASCAR is actually going to be there with the Phoenix Raceway, they're going to have a NASCAR activation there as well. We have some stuff we're going to be doing with the Diamondbacks. We have all sorts of local clothing brands, giveaways and some surprise celebrity guests,’ said Jonathan DiModica, co-founder of Got Sole, to ABC15.

Phoenix Got Sole: Your guide to the sneaker convention where you can buy, sell, trade, and more

The event also highlights pop culture with its special guests and performances.

“We just had Ben Affleck in Los Angeles, that was a surprise to the people. Last year in Phoenix, we had Johnny Manziel, and we had Cam Wilder. We've had all sorts of celebrities, influencers, etc.,” said DiModica.

The event will take place at the Phoenix Convention Center on April 12.

“We have vendors and people coming from not just around the Phoenix area, but around the country, and some from around the world that just want to share this passion of sneakers, clothes, pop culture. So, you can expect good music. You can expect a good selection of sneakers clothing,” said DiModica.

Got Sole More than 300 vendors are expected to attend the Valley sneaker convention.

And if you’re not much of a sneakerhead, don’t worry; everyone is welcome.

“The great part about any Got Sole event is there's something for every budget. So, we have sneakers for $50 that are awesome, and we have sneakers for $50,000 if you're into that collector space,” said DiModica. “We really do have something for everyone, we have baby shoes, kids’ shoes, men's, women's, etc.”

Got Sole Joey and Jonathan DiModica

Jonathan created Got Sole alongside his brother, Joey DiModica.

“We were actually living in a trailer, we were 14, 16 years old,” said DiModica.

The siblings create their first sneaker convention in Boston with the mission to ‘grow a community’ and create an experience where people can come together in a family-friendly environment.

“We live in a world with social media where people don't want to leave the house sometimes, when there's not that many cool experiences in real life for people to actually connect and have a great time. So especially as that trend continues, we want to push our trend of creating a good experience and a family-friendly experience,” said DiModica to ABC15. “Our parents are even there at every show. So, we just want to make sure that everyone's there to have a good time. All ages are a part of it, and it means a lot for us to grow [the event…] as the world becomes more digital, we really believe in the power of real-life experiences,” said

IF YOU GO



Cost:

Pre-Sale Pricing: VIP admission is $35 and general admission is $25. Day-Of Pricing: VIP admission is $40 and general admission is $30. Children ages 5 & under receive free admission.

When: Saturday, April 12, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Convention Center [100 N 3rd St] in Phoenix

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this April - read more about it right here.