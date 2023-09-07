Phoenix Art Museum re-opens restored infinity mirror room

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Art Museum is celebrating the grand re-opening of its immersive infinity mirror room.

Yayoi Kusama’s "You Who Are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies" has been a staple at the museum for more than a decade and it’s the only Kusama infinity mirror room in the American Southwest.

The 24-foot-by-24-foot square room is in complete darkness, aside from the blinking lights that illuminate, dim, and then change colors. Nearly 200 strands of lights of varying lengths are suspended from the ceiling while mirrored panels give the illusion that the lights go on forever.

Phoenix Art Museum

The installation, which has been on view at the museum since 2006, underwent some vital restoration work.

Now the exhibit is located in a more accessible, central location on the museum’s first floor alongside new enhancements, offering visitors a more dynamic viewing experience.

To celebrate its re-opening, the Phoenix Art Museum will host a special ‘Creative Saturday’ event on September 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with themed art-making activities and engagement experiences that will allow visitors to connect more deeply with the artwork.

This event is included with general admission and will feature:



A fireflies-inspired scavenger hunt

A polka-dot pumpkin art activity

Dance performances by Movement Source

A mini infinity mirror room make-it station

Mix-and-match selfie booth with The Garment League

Lemon Art Research Library pop-up

A special art talk with Kusama scholar Midori Yamamura, Ph.D.

That same day, the museum will also unveil a new fall rotation of Art of Asia installations, which will be on view in the Art of Asia Wing adjacent to Kusama’s infinity mirror room.

