Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Texas-based restaurant to open first Arizona storefront in Gilbert

The fine dining restaurant will open at Northside at SanTan Village
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Phoenix has a new exhibit that will take you on a poisonous learning adventure, there's a free Bubble Bash that'll pop up in the Valley, and Scottsdale will have a derby this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month’s list of events!
Posted
and last updated

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert will be home to Arizona’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille!

Rendering of Gilbert's 'Perry's Steakhouse and Grille.'
Rendering of Gilbert's 'Perry's Steakhouse and Grille.'

According to a representative of the company, the fine dining restaurant will open at Northside at SanTan Village in Gilbert.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to introduce Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to Arizona and are excited to finally make our way into the greater Phoenix area,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants, in a news release sent to ABC15. “From our roots as a humble meat market, we’ve grown to focus not only on great food, but also [on] creating a unique dining experience - and we are eager to welcome guests to our 8th location outside of Texas.”

The 11,000-square-foot restaurant will accommodate up to 350 people and will feature a dining room, four private dining rooms, a wine wall, Bar 79, and patio dining.

The restaurant is slated to open in Spring 2026.

More Things to Do stories:
MEMORIAL DAY CELEBRATION AT MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY

Things To Do

2025 Memorial Day events and ceremonies in the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez
Buc-ee's breaks ground in Goodyear, Arizona.

Things To Do

Buc-ee’s teases more possible Arizona locations at Goodyear groundbreaking

Nicole Gutierrez
Vegan.jpg

Business

Vegan McDonald's-like restaurant expands to Scottsdale, plans statewide growth

Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May - read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen