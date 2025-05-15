Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille: Texas-based restaurant to open first Arizona storefront in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert will be home to Arizona’s first Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille!

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille Rendering of Gilbert's 'Perry's Steakhouse and Grille.'

According to a representative of the company, the fine dining restaurant will open at Northside at SanTan Village in Gilbert.

“We’ve been waiting for the right moment to introduce Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to Arizona and are excited to finally make our way into the greater Phoenix area,” said Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants, in a news release sent to ABC15. “From our roots as a humble meat market, we’ve grown to focus not only on great food, but also [on] creating a unique dining experience - and we are eager to welcome guests to our 8th location outside of Texas.”

The 11,000-square-foot restaurant will accommodate up to 350 people and will feature a dining room, four private dining rooms, a wine wall, Bar 79, and patio dining.

The restaurant is slated to open in Spring 2026.

