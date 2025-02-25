‘On The Border Mexican-Grill & Cantina’ appears to close several Arizona locations

PHOENIX — The Tex-Mex casual dining brand, On The Border- Mexican Grill & Cantina, appears to have quietly closed most of, if not all, of its Arizona locations.

The company’s location tracker no longer has any Arizona restaurants on its map posted on their website.

On Google, there are four On The Border- Mexican Grill & Cantina Arizona locations still listed; three of them stating that they’re ‘permanently closed.’



5005 E Ray Rd in Phoenix

1665 S Stapley Dr in Mesa

7873 W Bell Rd in Peoria

Google Maps On The Border-Mexican Grill & Cantina Arizona locations

ABC15 stopped at the ‘On The Border’ restaurant located at the Ahwatukee Foothills Towne Center in Phoenix.

This restaurant had several paper signs on the doors stating ‘This location is permanently closed. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our customers. Please find another location at www.ontheborder.com.’

ABC15 ‘On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina’ at 5005 E Ray Rd in Phoenix is ‘permanently closed.’

Another Mesa location, located at 1710 S Power Road, still lists online ordering via DoorDash but it doesn't appear to be taking orders. We've made calls to the location and have been unable to reach anyone.

ABC15 reached out to the company for confirmation/clarification on the sudden closures but has not received a response. We will update our coverage with any new information as it becomes available.