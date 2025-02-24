Lou Malnati's Pizzeria closes two location in the Valley, but plans to 'find more fantastic locations'

PHOENIX — Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria has closed two locations in Arizona.

The popular deep-dish pizza chain says it has closed its Phoenix Uptown location and Village Square at Dana Park location in Mesa.

Here’s what the pizza company released:



“Lou Malnati’s Phoenix thanks you for 8 plus years of deep dish. At this time we have closed this location. But don't fret, we have 6 locations in the Valley to choose from. We plan to continue to invest in the Phoenix market and find more fantastic locations to serve you in the future,” read the statement on the company’s website regarding the Lou Malnati's Phoenix Uptown location.



“Lou Malnati's Mesa thanks you for being loyal customers. At this time, we have closed this location. But don't fret, we have 6 locations in the valley to choose from. We plan to continue to invest in the Valley and find more fantastic locations to serve you in the future,” read the statement on the company’s website regarding the Dana Park location.

According to Google, the deep-dish pizza chain had recently also closed a storefront in Gilbert that focused on carry-out and delivery orders.

Lou Malnati's still currently has storefronts in Phoenix, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, and Surprise. You can find the nearest location to you, right here.

ABC15 has reached out to local representatives of Lou Malnati's Pizzeria for any additional information and will update our coverage once we receive a response.

The company also recently announced plans to close all its Indianapolis locations due to the "pizzerias not meeting performance expectations over the past few years," according to the ABC Indianapolis news station.