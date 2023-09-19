Ninja Nation to open facilities in Glendale and Scottsdale; here’s what we know

GLENDALE, AZ — Ninja Nation is set to open two locations in the Valley in the upcoming months! It's an indoor facility where you have an opportunity to partake in “ninja obstacle sports!”

The company is set to open a location in Glendale- the first one in Arizona, then will mark its expansion with a Scottsdale facility.

Ninja Nation Rendering of the Glendale location that's set to open this year.

The courses promise to be friendly for everyone.

“We have obstacles that are perfect for the average 8-year-old, we have obstacles that are great for adults, our goal is to have sort of 80% of the obstacles be great for kids sort of five through 15. And then we have 20%, the obstacles maybe for some more advanced ninjas, people who've maybe done the sport before, but they're all lower to the ground, the things you see on the show are pretty extreme, pretty crazy. And all is very fun. But this is sort of a more [brought] down-to-earth version of that,” said Lucas Clarke, of Ninja Nation.

There will also be learning opportunities at the gym-like facility. “We have classes that you can come in and learn how to do stuff that you see on the TV show like American Ninja Warrior or do things that are more emulate Spartan Race and things like that. All within the confines of a beautiful, like 15,000 square foot facility,” said Clarke.

[Other than the rendering, the images featured in the story of the North Carolina location of Ninja Nation; the interactive ninja obstacles will be available in the Arizona locations.]

The locations will have different “zones” that’ll include “race lanes.”

Ninja Nation One of the several obstacle course that are kid-friendly in the facility.

“We also have sort of more training style days of trust bays, where you can do work on sort of smaller micro-movements, whether it's balance, or agility or grip strength and things like that,” said Clarke. “We have some high bays where you're over an airbag and you can do some things like the flip side or some tire obstacles that you know, if you fall down, and you're just [going to] sort of land into the airbag that way.”

According to Clarke, the facilities are big enough that 100,200 can be in attendance and will have enough space to enjoy the facility.

COST

“So, participant pricing is just sort of dropped in pricing, you can come in for open gym, any hour that we're open, you can drop in for an hour or two hours, you can buy an all-day pass…same pricing for kids for an adult,” said Clarke. “We also have pricing for classes, we have class packs, you can buy, you know, sort of a pack of classes, or you can drop into one class, same thing with open gym, you can buy a pack for open gym as well. And then you know, that's sort of the sort of come in and play or do a class at the in the arena.”

Birthday parties, summer camps and group bookings will also be available.

WHERE TO GO

Glendale

Slated to open this November. Address: 6750 W Deer Valley Rd., M-101, in Glendale

Scottsdale

Slated to open in early 2024, possibly February or March. Address: 15449 N Hayden Rd Ste 101, in Scottsdale.



