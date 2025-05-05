New ‘Golf with Us’ program provides rounds of golf for $5 or less to kids in Arizona

PHOENIX — Get the kids to join the "par-tee" on the golf course! Bank of America launched ‘Golf with Us,’ a new program that gets kids a free one-year membership to ‘Youth on Course.’

“We're very excited about Golf with Us. In conjunction with Youth on Course, [that] provides a free one-year membership to Youth on Course that has over 30 golf courses within a 50-mile radius in Phoenix, it allows those kids ages six to 18, access to those courses for $5 or less in greens fees,” said Scott Vanderpool, President of Bank of America Phoenix, to ABC15. “In addition, it [allows them] to keep their own USGA Handicap Indexso they can keep track of how they're performing and really create accessibility to a sport that has lifelong application.”

The local chapter of Bank of America hopes to make the sport accessible and affordable to the young generation.

“Well, one of the biggest challenges in golf is, is just being able to afford to get out on the grass. It's not always affordable,” said Vanderpool. “This [program] creates an opportunity that removes cost, hopefully, as a barrier, and creates access to these courses. And yes, there's plenty of beautiful courses here in Arizona, and we hope that a lot of these youth will catch the bug, so even if they only play a couple of times, it's an opportunity for them to get access to a sport that they might not otherwise have had access to.”

The one-year subscription with Youth on Course has other benefits too for its members, such as a complimentary GolfPass Video membership, scholarship and internship opportunities; you can find that information here.

Want to sign up your kiddo for this opportunity? Do it soon. The offer will end once 75,000 new Youth on Course members are reached or until May 24, 2025.

