Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

New Arizona restaurant features Maynard James Keenan’s family recipes and meads

A look at “Four 8 Fried Chicken” in Cottonwood
This monthly “Things To Do” special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Hello March, hello fun! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives us the breakdown on what's new and exciting in the Valley this month.
“Four 8 Fried Chicken” in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 15:50:17-04

COTTONWOOD, AZ — From the creative team that brought Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, the doors to their newest concept is now open! Say hello to ‘Four 8 Fried Chicken!’

Four 8 Fried Chicken is now open in Cottonwood, Arizona.
Four 8 Fried Chicken is now open in Cottonwood, Arizona.

“We have [the] Merkin Vineyards Trattoria located right here in Old Town [Cottonwood], which is great for pairing you know Italian dishes fresh pasta with our wines. And it's like you know ‘what's [going to] go well with mead?’ And then it was like fried chicken! So, the whole fried chicken concept and the whole the reason that we're doing that, really is to show people what we're able to do with Arizona honey, and mead and cider,” said Calvin Arnold, National Sales Director for Caduceus Cellars and Merkin Vineyards, to ABC15.

THE COMBINATIONS

“Initially when we first started making the mead you know, we tried with mesquite, honey, and clover honey... but we finally settled on Arizona wildflower honey and the reason that we did is because the aromatics are there. They're unbelievable; it's nice and sweet and it pairs so well with you know [a] little salty fried chicken, and we've got a little Southwestern spice in there as well. So that little bit of sweet with that little bit of salt. It's the perfect comfort combination,” said Arnold.

According to Arnold, “everything has a little bit of a Southwest flair.”
According to Arnold, “everything has a little bit of a Southwest flair.”

The comfort combinations are made with special recipes.

“Well, the chicken recipe is from our owner and winemaker Maynard James Keenan. This is his personal chicken recipe and there's family recipes kind of scattered throughout the menu. For example, one of them is our green beans and bacon side, which comes from Mike Maynard's father,” shared Arnold.

The restaurant has booths available for dining.
The restaurant has booths available for dining.

IF YOU GO

  • Address: 1001 N Main St. in Cottonwood
More Things to Do stories:
File images: Junior H | Gerardo Ortiz

Things To Do

Belicofest in AZ to bring Junior H, Gerardo Ortiz, Luis R. Conriquez & more

Nicole Gutierrez
1:58 PM, Mar 19, 2024
Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria in Tempe, Arizona

Things To Do

Mamma Ramona's Pizzeria in Tempe offering ‘pizza subscription’

Nicole Gutierrez
10:39 AM, Mar 19, 2024
2023 NHRA Arizona Nationals

Business

NHRA set to return to newly rebranded Firebird Motorsports Park

Sam Stern, Phoenix Business Journal
8:38 AM, Mar 19, 2024

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo