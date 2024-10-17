New and upcoming restaurants, shops at Scottsdale Quarter

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Amid its ongoing redevelopment, Scottsdale Quarter has announced a list of retailers that have reopened and are coming soon.

“We're thrilled to see Scottsdale Quarter take the next step in its evolution,” said Zach Buckhardt, General Manager of Scottsdale Quarter, in a press release. “With the reopening of favorite destinations like Etta and the arrival of exciting new retailers, we are curating an experience that blends innovation, style, and community. Our focus remains on creating a space that surprises and delights visitors while supporting the growth of both local and national brands.”

Here's what we know, according to a spokesperson.

Where you can go at Scottsdale Quarter now:

What is coming soon to Scottsdale Quarter:



A spokesperson for Scottsdale Quarter says more updates are in the works and guests can look forward to "even more" in the future.

See the full list of stores, restaurants, and more at Scottsdale Quarter, which is located near Scottsdale Road and Kierland Blvd/Greenway Hayden Loop, here.