New and upcoming restaurants, shops at Scottsdale Quarter

Redevelopment of center brings new and reopened retailers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Amid its ongoing redevelopment, Scottsdale Quarter has announced a list of retailers that have reopened and are coming soon.

“We're thrilled to see Scottsdale Quarter take the next step in its evolution,” said Zach Buckhardt, General Manager of Scottsdale Quarter, in a press release. “With the reopening of favorite destinations like Etta and the arrival of exciting new retailers, we are curating an experience that blends innovation, style, and community. Our focus remains on creating a space that surprises and delights visitors while supporting the growth of both local and national brands.”

Here's what we know, according to a spokesperson.

Where you can go at Scottsdale Quarter now:

  • Etta: Under new ownership with an updated menu and other enhancements.
  • Sephora: The store is currently undergoing further improvements but will remain open throughout the ongoing construction.
  • Ariat: Footwear and apparel designed for active outdoor lifestyles.
  • Aroma 360: Specializes in luxury home fragrances.
  • Creations Boutique: Women's clothing, accessories, and home décor.
  • Hammer Made: A destination for limited-run men's clothing.
  • Jenni Kayne: Chic apparel, accessories, and home essentials.
  • Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams: Artisanal, one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors.
  • Pandora: Customizable charm bracelets, rings, necklaces, and more.
  • Reformation: Sustainable women's fashion.

What is coming soon to Scottsdale Quarter:

A spokesperson for Scottsdale Quarter says more updates are in the works and guests can look forward to "even more" in the future.
See the full list of stores, restaurants, and more at Scottsdale Quarter, which is located near Scottsdale Road and Kierland Blvd/Greenway Hayden Loop, here.

