Million Dollar Club: Multiple vehicles go for seven figures in Saturday's Barrett-Jackson auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Auction is revving up the fun - and sales - at WestWorld of Scottsdale this week!

Take a look at the cars that sold for over $1 million on Saturday, the sixth day of the auction:

2023 HENNESSEY VENOM F5 ROADSTER



Sold for $2,200,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2014 PAGANI HUAYRA



Sold for $1,925,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

DJ MARSHMELLO’S 2020 FORD GT LIQUID CARBON SPECIAL EDITION



Sold for $1,760,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1987 PORSCHE 959 KOMFORT



Sold for $1,457,500.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

1956 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL GULLWING COUPE



Sold for $1,402,500.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2019 FORD GT



Sold for $1,210,000.

Barrett-Jackson Auctions

2022 FORD GT



Sold for $1,100,000.