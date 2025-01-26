Million Dollar Club: Multiple vehicles go for seven figures in Saturday's Barrett-Jackson auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The January Barrett-Jackson Auction is revving up the fun - and sales - at WestWorld of Scottsdale this week!
Take a look at the cars that sold for over $1 million on Saturday, the sixth day of the auction:
2023 HENNESSEY VENOM F5 ROADSTER
- Sold for $2,200,000.
2014 PAGANI HUAYRA
- Sold for $1,925,000.
DJ MARSHMELLO’S 2020 FORD GT LIQUID CARBON SPECIAL EDITION
- Sold for $1,760,000.
1987 PORSCHE 959 KOMFORT
- Sold for $1,457,500.
1956 MERCEDES-BENZ 300SL GULLWING COUPE
- Sold for $1,402,500.
2019 FORD GT
- Sold for $1,210,000.
2022 FORD GT
- Sold for $1,100,000.