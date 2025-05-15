Watch Now
Milkshake Factory announces grand opening date for its first Arizona location in Chandler

Here’s what the Pittsburgh-based shop will bring to the East Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — Milkshake Factory has expanded its footprint to Arizona!

The Pittsburgh-based milkshake and chocolate shop is known for its made-from-scratch ice cream, artisanal chocolates, and sundaes.

Milkshake Factory's shakes.
"We are so excited to introduce Milkshake Factory to Chandler and the greater Phoenix community," said Kavita Kumar, local franchise owner, in a news release sent to ABC15. "Everything we serve is made with care, from the rich ice cream base to the indulgent chocolate, and of course, the milkshakes that started it all. We can't wait to share a little sweetness and bring people together in a space where every treat is crafted with love."

The Milkshake Factory's first location in Arizona is located in the Ocotillo community of Chandler.

The dessert shop is currently on a soft opening, with times that vary until its grand opening date.

IF YOU GO

  • Grand opening day is Tuesday, May 21, at 11 a.m.
    • According to a representative of the company, the grand opening for the public will have special promotions and ‘sweet samples.’
  • Address: 4955 S Alma School Rd, Suite #13, in Chandler.
