Mike Epps to film Netflix Comedy Special in Chandler; here's what we know

CHANDLER, AZ — Mike Epps is coming to the Valley! The comedian, actor will have two shows at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler. The Valley stop will bring the laughs and will be tapping for Epps’ new Netflix Comedy Special!

“The audience that's coming to see this show is going to see themselves on Netflix. I'm shooting my Netflix, one-hour comedy special right here,” said Epps to ABC15 in an interview.

Epps has been in this industry for decades and says there’s no denying his comedic content has evolved along with his personal journey.

“It's evolved a lot. You know, [ I’ve gone through] a couple of marriages, my kids are older now. So, my material is different. You know, over the years… your material grows, and it changes. So, I think I've been involved a lot in the comedy business and in life.”

So, what can we expect at his show this Friday?

“This weekend, you're [going] get a sneak peek…. I'm [going to] be talking about my kids. My relationships, Donald Trump, your mama, everybody,” said Epps.

A lot has changed in the comedy industry, and with Epps being a part of it for years, we asked him what keeps him going.

“What keeps me in comedy? My kids, I think my kids, the pressure of paying for their college and schooling and all of that stuff. It keeps me working. I [have to] keep working out support, child support,” explained Epps.

Epps will have two back-to-back shows this week. “I just want to let you know, if you've never seen a good comedy show, you're [going to] see one. This Friday coming to the Valley. Go check it out, my guests live on Netflix,” said Epps.

IF YOU GO



When: Friday, September 29, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Event venue: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd in Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $69

Age restriction: Showgoers must be at least 18 years of age. “All Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult 21 or older,” states the casino on their website.

