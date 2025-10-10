Mensho, popular ramen restaurant, to open its Glendale location this October

GLENDALE, AZ — Mensho is gearing up to open its third location this October, according to the Office of Economic Development for the city of Glendale

“Glendale is honored to be home to the first Mensho in the West Valley,” said Mayor Jerry P. Weiers, in a news release sent to ABC15. “Their investment speaks volumes about Glendale’s reputation as a vibrant and growing destination for diverse and exciting restaurants.”

The Westgate location is scheduled to open on October 11 and will be the chain's third Valley storefront.

According to the news release, its grand opening hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. It is closed on Mondays.

Mensho opened its first location in 2005 in Tokyo, Japan, and expanded to the U.S. in 2016.

The Japan-based chain has gained culinary popularity with its menu items, such as its Wagyu Ramen, Toripaitan Ramen, and its unique dishes that include the Matcha Ramen, Duck Nori Rice Bowl, and Almond Tantanmen.

Can’t wait to try it? The Japanese restaurant has two storefronts in the Valley. They recently opened their Uptown Phoenix location and made their debut in our state in Mesa last year, 2024. Here’s where to go:

