Mensho expansion in Arizona | Popular ramen restaurant to open a location in Glendale

From Japan to the Valley, here’s what you can expect
GLENDALE, AZ — A Mensho location is “coming soon” to the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale!

The company posted on their social media platforms that there will be “more updates coming soon—stay tuned.”

Mensho opened its first location in 2005 in Tokyo, Japan and expanded to the U.S. in 2016.

The Japan-based chain has gained culinary popularity withits menu items such as its Wagyu Ramen, Toripaitan Ramen and their unique dishes that include the Matcha Ramen, Duck Nori Rice Bowl, and Almond Tantanmen.

Can’t wait to try it? The Japanese restaurant has two storefronts in the Valley, they recently opened their Uptown Phoenix location and made their debut in our state in Mesa last year- 2024. Here’s where to go:

  • 5813 N 7th St #140 in Phoenix.
  • 805 N Dobson Rd #115 in Mesa.
