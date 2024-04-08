Watch Now
Men's NCAA Final Four in Arizona: celebrity sightings, fans and more

Events and Final Four fun from April 4 to 8
ABC15 is checking in with fans after Saturday's Final Four matchups. UConn and Purdue play for the championship trophy Monday.
Men's NCAA Final Four in Arizona; April 4- 8 events
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 14:02:46-04

GLENDALE, AZ — The stage is set for Monday night’s game between UConn and Purdue at State Farm Stadium! Here’s some of the fun that’s taking place in our Valley as the teams get ready to fight for the trophy!

MARCH MADNESS FANFEST: The Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St.) is filled with interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and much more! This fan fest has been open all weekend and for the final day- Monday, April 8- it’ll be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door, but there are multiple ways to get in for free:

  • Free entry for those who have tickets to a Men's Final Four game
  • Free entry for Capital One cardholders
  • Free entry for kids 12 and under (with the purchase of an adult ticket)
  • Free entry for Military personnel (and 3 of their guests) on Saturday for Military Appreciation Day.
  • Free entry for those who show a ticket stub from one of these teams:
    • Arizona Diamondbacks
    • Phoenix Suns
    • Phoenix Mercury (including WNBA All-Star tickets)
    • Arizona Coyotes
    • Phoenix Rising

MEN'S FINAL FOUR TIP-OFF TAILGATE: Headed to the game? There’s a pre-game celebration that has basketball-themed games for all ages, musical performances, and even has a Ferris wheel!

  • This tailgate is free and open to fans of all ages. The event takes place at the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale and this Monday it’s open from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Keep this in mind: A clear bag policy will also be in place. Only clutch purchases will be allowed, anything larger or is not clear is prohibited.

FINAL FOUR CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS AND FANS IN GLENDALE

UConn fans celebrates before the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Final Four.
Fans cheer prior to the NCAA college basketball game between UConn and Alabama.
North Carolina State fans cheer before NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the final four tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium.
Purdue fans watch prior to an NCAA college basketball game against NC State at the final four tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale.
Reneé Rapp hit the stage at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix on Friday, April 5!
Grand Canyon's Gabe McGlothan poses with Shawn Marion after winning the slam dunk contest Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Phoenix.
