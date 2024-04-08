Men's NCAA Final Four in Arizona: celebrity sightings, fans and more

GLENDALE, AZ — The stage is set for Monday night’s game between UConn and Purdue at State Farm Stadium! Here’s some of the fun that’s taking place in our Valley as the teams get ready to fight for the trophy!

MARCH MADNESS FANFEST: The Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St.) is filled with interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and much more! This fan fest has been open all weekend and for the final day- Monday, April 8- it’ll be open from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door, but there are multiple ways to get in for free:



Free entry for those who have tickets to a Men's Final Four game

Free entry for Capital One cardholders

Free entry for kids 12 and under (with the purchase of an adult ticket)

Free entry for Military personnel (and 3 of their guests) on Saturday for Military Appreciation Day.

Free entry for those who show a ticket stub from one of these teams:

Arizona Diamondbacks Phoenix Suns Phoenix Mercury (including WNBA All-Star tickets) Arizona Coyotes Phoenix Rising



MEN'S FINAL FOUR TIP-OFF TAILGATE: Headed to the game? There’s a pre-game celebration that has basketball-themed games for all ages, musical performances, and even has a Ferris wheel!



This tailgate is free and open to fans of all ages. The event takes place at the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale and this Monday it’s open from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Keep this in mind: A clear bag policy will also be in place. Only clutch purchases will be allowed, anything larger or is not clear is prohibited.

FINAL FOUR CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS AND FANS IN GLENDALE

🏀🌵🎶 WHAT A SHOW!



A packed lawn at Hance Park in @downtownphoenix enjoyed the final night of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival, featuring the Black Keys and @MumfordAndSons! #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/9vNYiTaeWL — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 8, 2024

What a night in Phoenix! 🤩



Thanks to the @jonasbrothers, @BebeRexha and Leven Kali for a great night of music at the Coke Studio Live night at March Madness Music Festival.#MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/TFPPkitG7q — NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 7, 2024

David J. Phillip/AP UConn fans celebrates before the first half of the NCAA college basketball game against Alabama at the Final Four.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Fans cheer prior to the NCAA college basketball game between UConn and Alabama.

David J. Phillip/AP North Carolina State fans cheer before NCAA college basketball game against Purdue at the final four tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, at State Farm Stadium.

Big Diesel Shaqtus in the house pic.twitter.com/Db1K7iQLv9 — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) April 6, 2024

Brynn Anderson/AP Purdue fans watch prior to an NCAA college basketball game against NC State at the final four tournament, Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Glendale.

ABC15 Reneé Rapp hit the stage at Margaret T. Hance Park in Phoenix on Friday, April 5!

Rick Scuteri/AP Grand Canyon's Gabe McGlothan poses with Shawn Marion after winning the slam dunk contest Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Phoenix.

The second video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.

