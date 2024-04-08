Men's NCAA Final Four in Arizona: celebrity sightings, fans and more

GLENDALE, AZ — The stage is set for Monday night’s game between UConn and Purdue at State Farm Stadium! Here’s some of the fun that’s taking place in our Valley as the teams get ready to fight for the trophy!
MARCH MADNESS FANFEST: The Phoenix Convention Center (100 N. 3rd St.) is filled with interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings and much more! This fan fest has been open all weekend and for the final day- Monday, April 8- it’ll be open from noon to 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door, but there are multiple ways to get in for free:
- Free entry for those who have tickets to a Men's Final Four game
- Free entry for Capital One cardholders
- Free entry for kids 12 and under (with the purchase of an adult ticket)
- Free entry for Military personnel (and 3 of their guests) on Saturday for Military Appreciation Day.
- Free entry for those who show a ticket stub from one of these teams:
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- Phoenix Suns
- Phoenix Mercury (including WNBA All-Star tickets)
- Arizona Coyotes
- Phoenix Rising
MEN'S FINAL FOUR TIP-OFF TAILGATE: Headed to the game? There’s a pre-game celebration that has basketball-themed games for all ages, musical performances, and even has a Ferris wheel!
- This tailgate is free and open to fans of all ages. The event takes place at the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Drive] in Glendale and this Monday it’s open from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Keep this in mind: A clear bag policy will also be in place. Only clutch purchases will be allowed, anything larger or is not clear is prohibited.
FINAL FOUR CELEBRITY SIGHTINGS AND FANS IN GLENDALE
🏀🌵🎶 WHAT A SHOW!— NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 8, 2024
A packed lawn at Hance Park in @downtownphoenix enjoyed the final night of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival, featuring the Black Keys and @MumfordAndSons! #MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/9vNYiTaeWL
What a night in Phoenix! 🤩— NCAA Men's Final Four (@MFinalFour) April 7, 2024
Thanks to the @jonasbrothers, @BebeRexha and Leven Kali for a great night of music at the Coke Studio Live night at March Madness Music Festival.#MFinalFour pic.twitter.com/TFPPkitG7q
Big Diesel Shaqtus in the house pic.twitter.com/Db1K7iQLv9— ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) April 6, 2024
The second video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this April. Read more about it right here.