Looking for summer camps in Arizona? These unique options go beyond babysitting

School's out. And now, the real homework begins—for parents.

How do you keep kids off the couch and off their phones this summer?

Sure, summer can be a time to entertain. But it can also be a chance for kids to grow, learn something new, try something unexpected, and yes, even put their phones down.

Whether your child is into cooking, comedy, or climbing walls, there’s a summer camp for that.

We visited a few local options that go way beyond your typical day camp—tailored to every interest, budget, and attention span.

For young chefs: Sweet Basil in Scottsdale

At Sweet Basil Culinary Center, kids as young as 8 are whisking, sautéing, and cooking at nearly adult levels.

“The interest level just rose as time has gone on, and now we have kids that come in here, and they know a lot about cooking already, so we're teaching them at almost the adult level,” said Martie Sullivan, who run the camp.

Campers learn real kitchen techniques while having their own cooking competitions!

For future stars: Greasepaint Theater

Got a budding actor or comedian at home?

Scottsdale Community Players runs theater camps all summer long—from Broadway-style shows to improv and even stage combat.

“We keep them moving,” said Maureen Watson with Greasepaint Theater. “Singing, dancing, acting, games, choreography—whatever it might be, the kids are always working.”

For the creative kid in a hurry: FABRIC Tempe

If a weeklong camp sounds like a no-go, check out the one-day fashion design camps at FABRIC Tempe.

Kids as young as 8 come in with an idea for a custom bag and walk out with three — designed, printed, and sewn from scratch using zero-waste patterns and lessons on how the modern fashion industry works.

“They get to see their design come to life,” said FABRIC co-founder Angela Johnson.

For off-the-grid adventure: YMCA Sleepaway Camps

Maybe your kid needs a break from screens and loves to explore!

YMCA’s Camp Sky-Y in Prescott offers classic sleepaway camp with leadership activities, climbing, crafts and more—plus no cell phones.

“They disconnect from social media—and connect with new friends, challenges, and themselves,” said Camp Director Kris Shields.

Camp costs and scholarship info

Camp Sky-Y (YMCA Sleepaway Camp in Prescott)



$1,000 for non-members

Discounts available for YMCA members

Scholarships offered — YMCA says they never turn anyone away due to cost

Scottsdale Community Players / Greasepaint Theater Camps



Cost and dates vary by program (Broadway shows, improv, combat, etc.)

Weeklong and shorter options are available

Scholarships available

Sweet Basil Cooking School (Scottsdale)



$515 for a week-long cooking camp

Individual classes are available for $105

FABRIC Incubator Tempe – Tote-ally You Fashion Day Camp

