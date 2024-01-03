LIST: Comedians coming to the Valley in 2024

Looking for a night of laughs? Check out this list of comedians coming to the Valley in 2024.

See one we missed? Send it to us at share@abc15.com!

JANUARY

Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour



January 14 at 5 p.m.

Mullet Arena

Tickets are available now.

Preacher Lawson

January 19-21 at various times.

Tempe Improv

Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.

Tickets are available now.

Rob Schneider: One night in the desert!

January 27 at 8 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Tickets are available now.

FEBRUARY

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled



February 21 at 7 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets are available now.

MARCH

Gary Owen



March 15-17. Shows are at 7 p.m. all three nights and 9:45 p.m. on March 15 and 16.

Phoenix Stand Up

Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.

Tickets are available now.

Tiffany Haddish

March 28-30 at various times

Phoenix Stand Up

Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.

Tickets are available now.

APRIL

Chelsea Handler: Little Big B**** Tour



April 12 at 8 p.m.

Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

Tickets are available now.

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

April 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.

Footprint Center

Tickets for April 13 and April 14 are available now.

Bill Burr Live

April 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Tickets for April 25 and April 26 are available now.

Craig Robinson

April 26-28 at various times.

Tempe Improv and Phoenix Stand Up

Some shows are 18+ or 21+ events. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.

Tickets for shows at Tempe Improv and Phoenix Stand Up are available now.

MAY

Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour



May 4 at 8 p.m.

Arizona Financial Theatre

Tickets are available now

Natasha Leggero

May 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each day.

Tempe Improv

Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.

Tickets are available now.

Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour

May 15, 17, 18 and 19 at various times.

According to the comedian’s website, all Phoenix shows are sold out.

