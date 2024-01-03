Watch Now
LIST: Comedians coming to the Valley in 2024

Craig Robinson
FILE - Craig Robinson poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. Robinson is bringing one of television’s perennial underdog characters back into the viewing landscape next month. Peacock announced Tuesday, July 18, 2023, the premiere date for the Robinson-led comedy series “Killing It,” which will air Aug. 17 on the streaming service. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jan 03, 2024
Looking for a night of laughs? Check out this list of comedians coming to the Valley in 2024.

See one we missed? Send it to us at share@abc15.com!

JANUARY

Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour

  • January 14 at 5 p.m. 
  • Mullet Arena 
  • Tickets are available now.  

Preacher Lawson

  • January 19-21 at various times.  
  • Tempe Improv 
  • Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets. 
  • Tickets are available now. 

Rob Schneider: One night in the desert!

  • January 27 at 8 p.m. 
  • Arizona Financial Theatre 
  • Tickets are available now.  

FEBRUARY

Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled

  • February 21 at 7 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Tickets are available now.  

MARCH

Gary Owen

  • March 15-17. Shows are at 7 p.m. all three nights and 9:45 p.m. on March 15 and 16.  
  • Phoenix Stand Up 
  • Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets. 
  • Tickets are available now. 

Tiffany Haddish

  • March 28-30 at various times 
  • Phoenix Stand Up 
  • Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets. 
  • Tickets are available now. 

APRIL

Chelsea Handler: Little Big B**** Tour

  • April 12 at 8 p.m. 
  • Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino 
  • Tickets are available now. 

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour

  • April 13 and 14 at 7 p.m. 
  • Footprint Center 
  • Tickets for April 13 and April 14 are available now. 

Bill Burr Live

  • April 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Arizona Financial Theatre 
  • Tickets for April 25 and April 26 are available now.  

Craig Robinson

  • April 26-28 at various times. 
  • Tempe Improv and Phoenix Stand Up 
  • Some shows are 18+ or 21+ events. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.  
  • Tickets for shows at Tempe Improv and Phoenix Stand Up are available now. 

MAY

Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour

  • May 4 at 8 p.m. 
  • Arizona Financial Theatre 
  • Tickets are available now 

Natasha Leggero

  • May 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each day. 
  • Tempe Improv 
  • Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets. 
  • Tickets are available now.  

Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour

  • May 15, 17, 18 and 19 at various times.  
  • According to the comedian’s website, all Phoenix shows are sold out.

 More of a music lover? Check out this list of concerts coming to the Valley in 2024.

