LIST: Comedians coming to the Valley in 2024

Looking for a night of laughs? Check out this list of comedians coming to the Valley in 2024.
See one we missed? Send it to us at share@abc15.com!
JANUARY
Impractical Jokers: The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour
- January 14 at 5 p.m.
- Mullet Arena
- Tickets are available now.
Preacher Lawson
- January 19-21 at various times.
- Tempe Improv
- Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.
- Tickets are available now.
Rob Schneider: One night in the desert!
- January 27 at 8 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tickets are available now.
FEBRUARY
Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled
- February 21 at 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center
- Tickets are available now.
MARCH
Gary Owen
- March 15-17. Shows are at 7 p.m. all three nights and 9:45 p.m. on March 15 and 16.
- Phoenix Stand Up
- Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.
- Tickets are available now.
Tiffany Haddish
- March 28-30 at various times
- Phoenix Stand Up
- Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.
- Tickets are available now.
APRIL
Chelsea Handler: Little Big B**** Tour
- April 12 at 8 p.m.
- Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino
- Tickets are available now.
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour
Bill Burr Live
- April 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tickets for April 25 and April 26 are available now.
Craig Robinson
- April 26-28 at various times.
- Tempe Improv and Phoenix Stand Up
- Some shows are 18+ or 21+ events. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.
- Tickets for shows at Tempe Improv and Phoenix Stand Up are available now.
MAY
Bill Maher: The WTF? Tour
- May 4 at 8 p.m.
- Arizona Financial Theatre
- Tickets are available now
Natasha Leggero
- May 10 and 11 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. each day.
- Tempe Improv
- Some shows are 18+ or 21+. Please check event details before purchasing tickets.
- Tickets are available now.
Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour
- May 15, 17, 18 and 19 at various times.
- According to the comedian’s website, all Phoenix shows are sold out.
